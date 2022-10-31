Newswise — A RUDN University mathematician with colleagues from Egypt, China and Saudi Arabia proposed a new network model for the Internet of Things. It consists of three steps and makes the system safer, faster and more reliable. The results are published in Sustainable Energy technologies and Assessments .

In IoT systems, it is important to establish a reliable and secure connection, which is also energy efficient. There is a 6TiSCH standard for this. It combines the new version of the Internet protocol IPv 6 and the TSCH circuit switching system ( Time-Slotted Channel Hopping ). This is a kind of schedule, in which each device is allocated certain time slots in which it can connect to a particular channel. Despite all the advantages, the 6TiSCH standard still has a number of disadvantages. First of all, safety. The system is not protected from malicious devices. In addition, energy efficiency and network latency suffer. A RUDN University mathematician with colleagues from Egypt, China and Saudi Arabia proposed a new model that can smooth out these shortcomings.

“The Internet of Things has many applications. For example, in healthcare, smart cities, industry. IoT applications require increased reliability and ultra-low latency. Data security is also a very important aspect of the Internet of Things, but it is hardly considered in research,” said Ammar Muthanna, PhD, Junior Researcher at the Scientific Center for Modeling High-tech Systems and Infocommunication Modeling at RUDN University.

The proposed system consists of three levels - 6TiSCH, edge computing and cloud computing. On the first layer, devices are registered using an improved encryption standard (Enhanced Advanced Encryption Standard - EAES). This step helps to discard malicious devices, or hosts, and thus reduces power consumption and latency. At the second stage, already verified devices participate in the selection of the so-called parent node. The data is then sent to the third layer. This three-stage model was compared with existing peers in key performance metrics: latency, power consumption, and throughput.

Compared with analogues, the new model halves the delay time - from 43 milliseconds to 20.4. Power consumption is reduced from 28.8 joules to 12. Throughput, which is primarily determined by the second layer, has increased from 322 to 508.8 kilobits per second.

“The proposed scheme has low power consumption, low latency, high bandwidth and high efficiency. Network security is implemented using node authentication based on security data. Nodes are formed into a structure with a parent node, which reduces the load on the network,” said Ammar Muthanna, PhD, Junior Researcher at the Scientific Center for Modeling High-tech Systems and Infocommunication Modeling at RUDN University.