Newswise — RUDN mathematicians proposed a model for calculating the probability of a 5G/6G disconnection with a drone. New model can increase the reliability of the connection for example, by placing the base stations at the right height. The results are published in Sensors.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were originally used only for military purposes, but over time, their scope has become wider. Now they are used, for example, for rescue operations or emergency management. In addition, they can perform the functions of repeaters. In any case, UAVs must quickly and efficiently transmit a large amount of information. The next generation networks - 5G and 6G can satisfy such a request. They work on New Radio technology with a wavelength of millimeter range. However, such waves have a drawback - any object (for example, a building) is an obstacle for them, and this can break the connection. RUDN mathematicians proposed how to calculate the probability of a connection break and how to improve the reliability of the connection.

“UAVs are expected to use 5G/6G networks. To support advanced services such as video surveillance, you can use the new NR technology operating in the millimeter frequency range. However, buildings can get in the way of a direct connection between base stations and UAVs, which leads to connection failures,” said Vyacheslav Begishev, PhD, Associate Professor of the Department of Applied Computer Science and Probability Theory at RUDN University.

The main goal of mathematicians was to calculate the probability of blockage by an obstacle. It was possible to express it through the parameters of the deployed system - the width of the streets, the height of the stations, the height of the UAV flight, etc. RUDN University mathematicians conducted numerical experiments and found out which parameter affects the reliability of the connection more than others and how it can be improved.

One possible way to reduce the probability of a break is to place base stations on the roofs of buildings. RUDN University mathematicians have shown that the station located on the roof is approximately equal in efficiency to 6-12 ground stations. The exact estimate will be different for each system depending on the given parameters. Most of all, the probability of a drop, as it turned out, is affected by the width of the street. For example, a width of 20 meters reduces the likelihood of blockage by 50% compared to a width of 10 meters, all other things being equal.

“We foresee two areas of application of the proposed model. The first concerns cases where it is necessary to use simple models to determine the probability of blocking. In addition, the model can be used to estimate the required base station density for a given blocking probability. Moreover, the accuracy of the model increases with an increase in the deployment area. That is, it can be applied to large urban areas, ” said Konstantin Samuilov, Doctor of Science in Technical Sciences, Director of the Institute of Applied Mathematics and Telecommunications at RUDN University.