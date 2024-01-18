Scholars from RUDN University, Anna Ermolayeva, Sergey Matyushenko, and Dmitry Kochetkov, together with Alexander Biryukov from Springer Nature, compiled a ranking of CS conferences based on the normalized citation rates of papers in Artificial Intelligence. This study includes data on the publications of the US and China, global leaders in this field. The study was published in Heliyon.

Newswise — One should note that in the field of Computer Science, more than half of scientific publications are published in conference proceedings, and this figure rises to 67% for papers in AI. This is why scientists need to choose the most significant conferences. RUDN mathematicians analyzed the US and Chinese papers in CS conference proceedings over the past 10 years to identify publication patterns and compile a ranking.

“The goal of our research was to identify conferences with a citation rate higher than expected for scientists from a specific country,” says Anna Ermolayeva, an assistant of the Department of Probability Theory and Cybersecurity, “based on this data, we can propose strategies for participation in scientific conferences ensuring maximum dissemination of research results.”

The study by the RUDN University scientists covered publications at CS conferences in Artificial Intelligence from 2011 to 2020. The total number of the analyzed papers was 89,791 for China and 54,430 for the United States. The authors determined the expected citation rate. Then, they calculated the MNCS (Mean Normalized Citation Score) metric to identify publications with a citation score exceeding the expected rate.

RUDN University scientists compiled a ranking of CS conferences depending on their ability to increase the citation rate for the scholars from a particular country. For example, for US scientists the most successful conference was the ICARCV conference with MNCS of 2.629, while for Chinese scientists the IE conference dominated with a score of 5.681.

Even though Chinese researchers publish more AI papers, the studies of the US scientists receive more citations. Researchers noted that US scholars present their research results at the conferences with higher citation potential than their Chinese counterparts. China's scientific policy has already made it possible to achieve superiority over the United States in the number of publications. Probably, in the future, quantity will turn into quality.

“We have identified the most effective conferences in terms of increasing recognition for scientists from particular countries,” comments Anna Ermolayeva, assistant at the Department of Probability Theory and Cybersecurity, "of course, these indicators can change over time, so our approach is more suitable for dynamic analysis. In future studies, we plan to include data from other countries in the analysis and compare the results with the journal data."