Newswise — Current engineering science cannot accurately predict when an industrial component will fail under cyclic loads. The collaboration research carried out by the professor of the Department of Transport and the Associate Professor of the Department of Engineering Technologies of RUDN University proposed a new approach for calculation and showed that it is 1.5-4 times more accurate than the classical one. The results are published in Engineering Failure Analysis (which is in the TOP 10% of journals).

Repetitive or cyclic loading is one of the most problematic issues for engineers. In any, even the most durable parts, fatigue can completely ruin the component. Such failure is called fatigue failure. It is impossible to predict exactly when a part will fail. There are many hypotheses and criteria for calculating strength, which can predict fatigue failure based on numerical parameters. To this end, classical method involves load cycle counting and damage accumulation. Professor of Engineering Academy of RUDN University, Kazem Reza Kashyzadeh from the Department of Transport and Associate Professor, Siamak Ghorbani from the Department of Engineering Technologies of RUDN University, in their article proposed a probabilistic approach that allows calculating the strength criteria much more accurately.

“The most dangerous damage occurs due to cyclic loads. Prediction error for components with complex geometry is sometimes up to 100%. The main reason is the weakness of simulations compared to reality In order to better understand these discrepancies with reality and determine the best method, we tried to investigate an industrial component with complex geometry under random multi-axial loading,” Kazem Reza Kashyzadeh, professor at the Department of Transport, RUDN University.

Scholars have explored two different approaches to predict the fatigue life of a component. The first one is based on the damage accumulation rule and load cycle counting. The second is probabilistic, based on automatic optimization of statistical parameters. It was proposed by the Professor of the Department of Transport of RUDN University, Kazem Reza Kashyzadeh in previous works. For both methods, scientists investigated different criteria. In this regard, there are more than 10 criteria, each of which is applicable in different situations. The values calculated by the two approaches were compared with the real values obtained experimentally. As an example, the scholars investigated an industrial component with a complex geometry - automotive steering knuckle as a key element of a car's suspension, which is subjected to random multi-axial loading.

“To this end, in this article, we have discussed some well-known equivalent stress criteria that can consider the orientation of critical plane changes over the time under non-proportional loading conditions. This problem can be successfully solved by knowing the components of the stress tensor locally in the critical region of the part prone to failure,” Siamak Gorbani, Associate Professor of the Department of Engineering Technologies, RUDN University.

The results showed that the probabilistic algorithm turned out to be more efficient than the classical methodology. Also, the error in the calculation of the criteria compared with the experimental data was much smaller for the probabilistic algorithm. For example, for the von Mises criterion, the error was 29.63% for the classical approach and 20.3% for the new one. Related to another common criterion: Tresca criterion leads to an error of 68.33% for the classical approach and 49.17% for the probabilistic one. RUDN scientists concluded that these most commonly used criteria are not suitable for describing details of such complex geometry. This was handled better, for example, by the Carpinteri criterion - 13.7% for the classical approach and 8.32% for the developed one - or the Findley criterion with an error of 20.96% for the classical method and only 5% for the probabilistic one.

“The algorithm of the probabilistic approach turned out to be more accurate than the conventional methodology. We have also shown that the choice of method is much more important and effective than the choice of different criteria. The results of both the general methodology and the probabilistic approach showed that the Tresca and von Mises criteria are not suitable for components with complex geometry. They led to the creation of big mistakes,” Kazem Reza Kashyzadeh, professor at the Department of Transport, RUDN University.