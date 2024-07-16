Newswise — July 16, 2024 - Edison, NJ - Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce its 16th Annual Miles for Minds 5K Race to support Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, located at Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center. The race will take place on Sunday, July 28 at Roosevelt Park in Edison.

Funds raised will benefit JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, its world-renowned Center for Brain Injuries and life-saving programs in stroke and cardiac rehabilitation, as well as support patient care through research, team member training, facility upgrades, and better access to innovative equipment and technology.

JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute is nationally-ranked as a Top Rehabilitation Hospital in the country by U.S. News & World Report and will celebrate its 50th anniversary in September.

“We are thrilled to once again host the 16th Annual Miles for Minds 5K this year, an event dedicated to continuing compassionate rehabilitative care at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute,” said Sheri A. Marino, MA, CCC-SLP, executive director, JFK University Medical Center Foundation. “This race holds a special place in our hearts, as it brings together our close-knit community of supporters, which includes patients who have triumphed over serious brain injuries and strokes. Each year, we come together to celebrate and raise vital funds to propel us forward in advancing care for our patients, ensuring that every individual receives the support they need. We look forward to seeing everyone for a great day!”

Miles for Minds, a family friendly event suited for all ages, is sanctioned by the USA Track and Field as appropriate for all skill levels. For those interested in a lighter pace, there is also a one mile fun run, walk or roll around Roosevelt Park's lake.

Those interested can register as an individual, or create a team. To register or purchase a sponsorship, visit GiveHMH.org/JFKM4M. To learn more, contact Gregory Jones, director of Development at JFK University Medical Center Foundation, at 732-744-5344 or [email protected].

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN JFK JOHNSON REHABILITATION INSTITUTE:Named in the Top 50 Rehabilitation Hospitals in the Country by U.S. News and World Report, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute is a 94-bed facility in Edison, New Jersey, that offers the state’s most comprehensive rehabilitation services to restore function and quality of life to those with physical impairments or disabilities. Celebrating 50 years, JFK Johnson serves children and adults in the tri-state area — and has developed programs in specialties such as brain injury, stroke rehabilitation, spinal cord injury, orthopedics/musculoskeletal and sports injuries, cardiac rehabilitation, pediatrics, and prosthetics and orthotics. JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute is part of the Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, which also includes Johnson Rehabilitation Institute at Ocean University Medical Center and Johnson Rehabilitation Institute at Riverview Medical Center. Each rehabilitation hospital brings together highly specialized physicians and professionals with the goal of “Advancing What’s Possible” for every patient. The JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute also partners with the St. Joseph’s Health Acute Rehabilitation Unit at St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne, New Jersey. JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute serves as the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department of the Hackensack Meridian Medical School and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. To learn more, visit JFKJohnson.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2023 Report on Giving.

Visit GiveHMH.org/Donate for more information.

