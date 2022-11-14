Newswise — Are you training for your community's Turkey Trot? Is this your first race?

Colby Genrich, M.D., family medicine physician and sports medicine specialist at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, can speak on how to prepare and train for those Thanksgiving Day 5Ks.

Dr. Genrich can speak to and offer tips on:

How to prepare for first-time 5K runners

Avoiding injuries

Foods to eat before and after the race for energy and recovery

Dr. Genrich is also available to speak on the topics of:

Concussions

Sports participation and physicals

Joint injures /pain (knee /shoulder/hip)

Heat injuries – heat exhaustion, heat stroke

Steroid joint and soft tissue injections as well as other medications and to treat sports injuries

Team physician coverage

