Newswise — For the fourth year in a row, RUSH is among the nation’s best on U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

In the annual evaluation of more than 4,500 hospitals, U.S. News & World Report again placed RUSH University Medical Center among the nation’s top hospitals.

“This recognition is about our staff’s commitment to ensuring that our patients receive the highest quality of care possible across RUSH,” said Dr. Omar Lateef, RUSH CEO. “I want to thank our entire RUSH team for their incredible commitment to achieve this recognition.”

Changes to methodology

U.S. News & World Report made significant changes to its methodology for this year’s ratings.

“We appreciate that evaluating the quality of care that hospitals provide for the benefit of patients is extremely difficult,” Lateef said. “RUSH supports the move from hospital rankings to ratings. We believe the revised methodology limits the extent to which these rankings accurately reflect the quality of care that hospitals deliver. We will continue to offer our input to evolve the ratings and rankings to focus on those elements that are central to our mission and the RUSH model of care — specifically quality, safety and equity.”

In announcing the change in early July, U.S. News publicly acknowledged that it cannot accurately differentiate top performers and noted, “A key aspect of our journalistic approach is our openness to feedback from diverse stakeholders, including patients, health care professionals, and the institutions we evaluate.”

Clinical specialties continue to have a numerical ranking.

In addition to the specialty rankings, RUSH received 23 high-performing adult procedure and condition ratings across our three hospitals, reflecting the depth of clinical expertise throughout RUSH.

CMS ratings

RUSH is also ranked among the nation’s best in the 2023 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ratings. Both RUSH University Medical Center and RUSH Oak Park Hospital maintained their five-star ratings, the highest possible, and RUSH Copley Medical Center retained its four-star rating.

The CMS ratings are widely considered a key indicator of quality, and five stars indicate the highest quality of care, most positive outcomes and a patient experience that only a small fraction of hospitals demonstrate. The star ratings are based on data hospitals report to CMS about mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, and effectiveness and timeliness of care.

Specialty programs among top 50

Eleven specialty programs at RUSH are ranked among the top 50 in the nation this year by U.S. News, with eight in the top 25.

Orthopedics — 8th

Geriatrics — 12th

Neurology and Neurosurgery — 14th

Cardiology and Heart Surgery — 15th

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery — 20th

Ear, Nose and Throat — 22nd

Urology — 22nd

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery — 23rd

Cancer — 30th

Gynecology — 33rd

Diabetes and Endocrinology — 38th

'High performing' procedures and conditions

For 2023-2024, 23 procedures and conditions have been designated as “high performing” across the RUSH system.

RUSH University Medical Center

Back surgery (spinal fusion)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Colon cancer surgery

Diabetes

Heart attack

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Hip fracture

Hip replacement

Kidney failure

Knee replacement

Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma

Lung cancer surgery

Pneumonia

Prostate cancer surgery

Stroke

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)

RUSH Copley Medical Center

Heart attack

Heart failure

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

RUSH Oak Park Hospital