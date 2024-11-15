Newswise — Chicago, IL — Rush University System for Health's Caring for Caregivers Model is this year's Innovations for Older Adults Award winner, an honor celebrated at the 23rd annual Chicago Innovation Awards.

The winners were announced November 14 at the UIC Forum. The annual Chicago Innovation Awards is the region’s foremost recognition of the most innovative new products or services brought to market each year.

“This innovation came about because Rush social workers saw the critical need for caregivers across the nation to have the one-to-one support they need to care for themselves as they care for the older adults in their lives,” said David Ansell, MD, MPH, senior vice president for community health equity at Rush. “Caring for Caregivers is changing how health systems and agencies on aging support the family member or friend who is caring for an older adult.”

Under the model, the caregiver is identified in the electronic health record, to ensure the caregiver is informed of the patient's treatment and care plan and provided with support and education to adjust to the demands and stresses of the role.

With a grant awarded by RRF Foundation for Aging, Rush started the Caring for Caregivers model and successfully piloted it at six hospitals, where measurable improvements were found in the health and well-being of the patients and caregivers. Based on that success, Rush was awarded a $1.8 million grant by The John A. Hartford Foundation to share this model with Age-Friendly Health Systems and Area Agencies on Aging nationwide, tailor the model's interventions to each system's needs and help them to successfully implement it.

“The 2024 winners are solving unmet needs and making a difference in health care, finance, the environment, artificial intelligence, education, consumer products, energy, manufacturing, social services, economic development, food and government,” said Tom Kuczmarski, who co-founded the awards with Chicago journalist Dan Miller. “The Chicago region continues to be a global leader in innovation.”

The model was developed under the leadership and advocacy of Robyn Golden, LSCW, associate vice president of Social Work and Community Health and co-director of the Rush Center for Excellence in Aging.

“We know from the data that caregivers clearly are suffering under the burden, and most have chronic conditions and unmet health care needs themselves,” Golden said. “Caring for Caregivers raises the standard of care in a way that has proven to improve the health of the caregiver and the older adult receiving care.”

This year, 350 organizations were nominated. “As a group, these nominees are responsible for generating over $4.2 billion in new revenues and creating nearly 6,000 jobs, said Luke Tanen, president and CEO of Chicago Innovation. "The winners represent the best from this very impressive group.”

The complete list of this year’s Chicago Innovation Award winners can be found at www.chicagoinnovation.com. The winning organizations receive a variety of honors including the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City.

Chicago Innovation is supported by more than 50 sponsors, including Diamond Sponsors Accenture, Molex, Lessen and Gold Sponsor Comcast Business.

