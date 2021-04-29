Newswise — All three Rush University System for Health hospitals again earned high ratings in one of the nation’s most respected assessments of health care quality. Rush University Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital received five-star ratings, the highest possible, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and Rush Copley Medical Center received four stars. CMS announced the new ratings today.

The CMS ratings are widely considered a key indicator of quality, and five stars are meant to indicate the highest quality of care, most positive outcomes and a patient experience. Only 14% of hospitals in the United States received five stars in the new ratings.

In addition to the CMS ratings, Rush University System for Health hospitals regularly score high or at the very top of other important assessments of the quality of their care, such as Vizient rankings— which place Rush University Medical Center at the top of a list of 93 major U.S. academic medical centers — and Magnet designation, which all three Rush hospitals have. Rush University Medical Center also is included in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

“While Rush University Medical Center received national attention for our excellence in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the excellence in care we’ve provided for our thousands of patients with other medical concerns also is vitally important. CMS has recognized that excellence by again rating the Medical Center among the best hospitals in the country,” said Dr. Omar Lateef, president and CEO of Rush University Medical Center. “Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the more than 12,000 people who work at Rush, we have maintained that excellence in care throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to provide it to the communities we serve once the pandemic finally is behind us.”

“Delivering the highest quality of patient care has always been a priority at Rush Oak Park Hospital,” said Bruce Elegant MPH, FACHE, president and CEO, Rush Oak Park Hospital. “Earning two consecutive five star ratings from CMS, with one coming during a most challenging year, shows the dedication and commitment of our staff to provide excellent and compassionate care on a daily basis.”

“We are proud to be recognized for the high level of safe, quality care we provide to patients,” said John Diederich, MA, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Rush Copley Medical Center. “Rush Copley is committed to continually evaluating and improving our approach to patient care and experience. Our team puts patients first and delivers high-quality, compassionate care to every patient, every day.”

“Rush University System for Health is committed to providing our patients with the highest quality of care, whether they receive it as inpatients in our hospitals, outpatients in our clinics and physical therapy facilities, or from our virtual care program. The new CMS ratings are further evidence of the excellence that our patients know they can expect from Rush, wherever and however they receive their care,” said Dr. Ranga Krishnan, CEO of the Rush system.

CMS star ratings are based on data on mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, and effectiveness and timeliness of care. The new ratings are the first updates since January 2020 and reflect the participation on a Technical Experts Panel by experts from Rush University System for Health’s Center for Quality, Safety and Value Analytics. More information about the ratings methodology is available on the CMS website.

"The most important metrics are those that can help patients navigate the health system,” Lateef said. “Optimal use of publicly reported quality measures points patients, health care providers, and other stakeholders to organizations that are truly providing exceptional care. We applaud CMS for deeply engaging with public feedback and the Technical Expert Panel, as these ratings more accurately reflect hospital quality.”

Consumers can find more information about each hospital's ratings and compare ratings using Medicare's website.