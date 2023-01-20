Newswise — RUSH is advancing its mission of delivering seamless, top-quality care with plans for a new cancer treatment center in Lisle, Illinois, that will strengthen the health of the community by increasing access to care where and when patients need it most.

Rush University System for Health has submitted a certificate of need to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board for a RUSH Lisle location at 2455 Corporate West Drive, an approximately 55,000-square-foot comprehensive cancer center in the western suburbs.

When approved, the new location will allow RUSH to expand services beyond what it can offer at its current Lisle location at 430 Warrenville Road. The new site’s services would include infusion therapy, radiation therapy, supportive oncology, lab services, pharmacy and urgent cancer care. The center will also bring the latest technology in diagnostic breast imaging and diagnostic imaging (CT, MRI and X-ray) to serve cancer patients with added convenience.

RUSH’s new location will streamline access and extend the continuum of cancer treatment by making it more convenient for people living and working in the western suburbs to receive the most advanced care from RUSH providers.

“RUSH exists to serve our community and we are deeply committed to extending our brand of excellence and highest quality care across Chicagoland and beyond,” said Paul Casey, MD, MBA, RUSH chief medical officer. “This certainly includes providing care in the Village of Lisle, as well as across Northwest Indiana. But it is also reflected many other ways. You see it in the lives we save. In our graduates who become practitioners. In labs where new knowledge is created.

“We believe the future of health care will be found in strong collaborations with referring physicians, new locations and innovative partnerships that make it convenient for people living and working in the region to receive the most coordinated, advanced health care available.”

RUSH is ranked among the nation’s best on U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, and among the best in the nation in cancer care. The RUSH Cancer Center provides that outstanding, integrated care in Lisle and all locations and looks for opportunities to expand access and convenience.

The planned Lisle location is another example of how RUSH is working to deliver the best care and outcomes across the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, investments like these not only provide benefits to patients in need of care, they also represent a significant investment RUSH is making in jobs, accessibility and health equity. Where other organizations have focused on merger and acquisition strategies, RUSH is emphasizing innovative partnerships and new locations to extend the availability of services.