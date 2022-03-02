Rush University System for Health (RUSH), a national leader in patient care, education, research and community partnerships, announced today it is expanding access to its services and experts for those living in Northwest Indiana. RUSH will open an outpatient center in Munster, Indiana, about 30 miles southeast of the Chicago Loop, in late summer 2022. RUSH currently provides thoracic surgery services at Franciscan Health hospitals in the region and is also planning for telestroke services with the hospital system.

“RUSH Munster will bring outstanding patient care to Northwest Indiana, providing patients and communities with convenient access to RUSH’s nationally ranked clinical programs,” said Paul E. Casey, MD, MBA, FACEP, chief medical officer at RUSH University Medical Center.

RUSH will offer Northwest Indiana residents more access to top specialists, including those in:

Transplant services

Breast surgery

Ear, nose and throat (ENT)

Epilepsy

Gastrointestinal (GI) surgery

Neuro-oncology

Cardiology

Oncology; Gynecologic Oncology

Plastic surgery

Urogynecology

Urology

Vascular services

Outpatient services at RUSH Munster will include services for imaging, stress echocardiograms, X-rays, electrocardiograms and ultrasounds. RUSH currently provides cardiology in Northwest Indiana. In addition, Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH provides orthopedic care in the region.

The health system will build upon this commitment to the community with robust care offerings at its Munster location – 9200 Calumet Ave.

“RUSH is committed to the communities it serves, including strong collaboration with patients’ referring physicians, and the new location will make collaborating with RUSH’s medical professionals easier for medical practitioners in the area,” Casey said. “RUSH’s new location will make it more convenient for people living and working in the region to receive the most coordinated, advanced health care from their RUSH providers.”

RUSH specialists will focus on complex cases referred to them, as well as general cases, Casey noted. “RUSH will continue to work closely with other providers in Northwest Indiana,” Casey said. “Our presence increases the opportunities for collaboration, plus it provides closer-to-home access for many RUSH patients already coming from the region.”

About RUSH

RUSH University Medical Center is ranked among the top 20 hospitals in the nation. RUSH’s expansion will bring programs nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report to Northwest Indiana, including those in cancer (45th), cardiology and heart surgery (33rd), ENT (45th), gastroenterology and GI surgery (21st), and neurology and neurosurgery (No. 3 in the U.S. and best in Chicago).

RUSH is an academic health system whose mission is to improve the health of the individuals and the diverse communities it serves through the integration of outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships. RUSH comprises RUSH University Medical Center, RUSH University, RUSH Copley Medical Center and RUSH Oak Park Hospital, as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. RUSH University, with more than 2,500 students, is a health sciences university that comprises RUSH Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.