Newswise — Rush University System for Health (RUSH) and Medtronic will partner to create an Innovation Hub designed to bring together the brightest minds from industry and academic medicine to lead research and develop technology and treatments for patients with complex digestive diseases, along with enhanced fellowship training at RUSH.

The RUSH and Medtronic Digestive Diseases Innovation Hub will focus heavily on trialing new technologies for care while improving existing treatment options. For example, the Innovation Hub will look to provide cloud enablement within the endoscopy suite.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Medtronic with the rollout of the RUSH and Medtronic Digestive Diseases Innovation Hub, which will create endless research opportunities that will truly improve patient outcomes,” said Irving Waxman, MD, director of the Digestive Diseases service line at RUSH. “I am very excited to see where this will lead and how it will help our patients in the future.”

The Innovation Hub could provide a unique opportunity to physicians in RUSH’s GI fellowship program to learn about the latest technology and treatment advances while working with some of the top minds in GI from Medtronic in addition to those at RUSH.

“The educational opportunities for our fellows at RUSH have always been plentiful, but including members of Medtronic in our training will further set our program apart,” said Michael Brown, MD, director of the gastroenterology and hepatology fellowship program at RUSH. “Fellows will have the ability to hear and learn from two leading institutions all in one place.”

The partnership comes after RUSH’s rollout of Medtronic’s GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy system, which helps detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes and alerts gastroenterologists to their presence in real time. The artificial intelligence can increase the adenoma detection rate (ADR) of colorectal polyps by as much as 14.4%.

New research and training opportunities along with innovations such as the use of AI technology set RUSH apart as a leader among the country’s best institutions. U.S. News & World Report ranked RUSH University Medical Center among the best in the nation for gastroenterology and GI surgery. The hospital also earned a top ranking for cancer and high performing status for colon cancer surgery.

About RUSH

RUSH brings together the brightest minds in medicine, research and academics. Driven by discovery, innovation and a deep responsibility for the health of our communities, RUSH is a national leader in outstanding patient care, education, research, community partnerships and empowering a new generation of health care providers.

RUSH University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The Medical Center was also ranked No. 2 in the nation by Vizient and named a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.

Rush University System for Health includes RUSH University Medical Center, RUSH University, RUSH Copley Medical Center and RUSH Oak Park Hospital, as well as an extensive provider network and numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University comprises four colleges: Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.