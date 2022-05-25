Newswise — CHICAGO, IL -- Select Medical and Rush University System for Health held a ceremonial ground-breaking to celebrate the new RUSH Specialty Hospital being built on Chicago's West Side.

The 100-bed facility will be a combined critical illness recovery and inpatient rehabilitation hospital on the RUSH University Medical Center campus. The hospital is slated to open in 2024 and will feature 44 critical illness recovery and 56 inpatient rehabilitation beds.

“It is the beginning of what will be excellent care for our community,” said RUSH CEO Dr. K. Ranga Rama Krishnan.

To celebrate the construction of the future hospital, RUSH and Select Medical executives were joined by local leaders, including 28th Ward Alderman Jason C. Ervin and Illinois state Rep. Lakesia Collins.

“It’s a phenomenal partnership that speaks to innovation and brings patients the care they need when, where and how they need it,” said RUSH University Medical Center President and CEO Dr. Omar Lateef.

Together as partners, Select Medical and RUSH are delivering a world-class acute to post-acute continuum of care for Chicagoans.

“The promise of excellence is often achieved through our joint ventures,” said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of hospital operations for Select Medical.

Select Medical and RUSH entered a joint venture partnership agreement on Sept. 24, 2020, to build and manage operations of the new hospital.

In addition to the new RUSH Specialty Hospital, Select Medical contributed 63 of its outpatient centers to the joint venture. Today, those locations are rebranded RUSH Physical Therapy, and the footprint has expanded to 71 centers, including 19 dedicated to pediatrics under the RUSH Kids Physical Therapy brand.