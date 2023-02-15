Newswise — When a devastating disease wiped out New Jersey farmers' basil fields, growers turned to Rutgers scientists for help. Fields of Devotion, a science-in-action film, follows the unique partnership between local farmers and Rutgers scientists.

Winner of the Best Climate Film award from the New York Science and Nature Film Festival, Fields of Devotion invites audiences to experience the detailed science behind developing disease- and climate change-resistant food crops.

Part of a broader effort to find innovative ways to communicate science to the public, the film begins with New Jersey farmers revealing the challenges they face from the pressures of a changing climate.

Farmer John Vannini of Vannini Farms in Vineland, N.J., said of the film, “People don’t realize how hard it is to be a farmer. We can lose our crops within a matter of days from new diseases that come from our rapidly changing climate.”

The film goes on to spotlight the detailed work of Rutgers plant geneticists isolating genes for disease resistance in commercial basil, a high-profit crop that small family farmers depend on.

James Simon, Distinguished Professor and plant breeder at the Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences (SEBS), has been working closely with New Jersey farmers for decades.

"Our team’s model for developing disease-resistant sweet basil can be applied to many other food crops. What’s most important is that university scientists and farmers work together to find solutions for problems that growers face,” Simon said.

Fields of Devotion is more than a film focused on the work of Rutgers plant biologists and student researchers as they partner with New Jersey farmers to find an effective solution. The film also represents the deep roots of Rutgers plant breeding research and exemplifies the university’s almost 150-year land-grant history of teaching, research and service to the people of New Jersey and beyond.

“Fields of Devotion effectively communicates Rutgers' commitment to academic excellence, student research and our university's commitment to our collective common good,” said Laura Lawson, Executive Dean of SEBS.

Approximately 40 undergraduates and 10 graduate students worked alongside the Rutgers scientists in the painstaking process of breeding the new sweet basil varieties.

Lara Brindisi, one of several doctoral students in the plant biology graduate program featured throughout the film, is excited to see the positive impact of her lab science brought to life.

“It's very meaningful to see our science directly helping family farms,” Brindisi said.

Fields of Devotion was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as part of a basil breeding grant awarded to Rutgers.

The first campus screening of the film will take place on March 3, followed by a panel discussion and networking reception for famers and scientists.

USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) National Program Leader Tom Bewick will introduce the film to support this convening of farmers, scientists and students coming together to learn about each other’s work and consider new research partnerships.

Directed by SEBS science outreach specialist, Dena Seidel, Fields of Devotion is based on an original science communication model developed at Rutgers that asked the question, “Can university scientists increase their relatability and public engagement through science-in-action storytelling?”

Seidel’s son Micah, while still a high school student, volunteered as the film’s cinematographer and animator. His immersion in the process of filming more than a hundred hours of science-in-action footage of scientists and the farmers, sparked Micah’s interest in plant biology and he is now a first-year undergraduate at SEBS˛

Associate producer of Fields of Devotion, Xenia Morin, an associate teaching professor at SEBS, has been measuring the STEM learning impact on high school and undergraduate students who watch the film.

“One exciting takeaway is that 80% of the 200 plus high school students who watched our film expressed a desire to visit Rutgers plant biology lab in surveys conducted by their teachers,” noted Morin, who is also the undergraduate program director of the Agriculture and Food Systems major.

Fields of Devotion will also be screened this spring in the Garden State Festival, the Arts and SDGs Film Festival and the Princeton Environmental Film Festival. The film is distributed by First Run Features and will soon be available to the public on Kanopy. To attend a screening of Fields of Devotion, visit the science-in-action film’s website.