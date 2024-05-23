Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J. – Clinicians and scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health will lead sessions and present their latest discoveries from their innovative cancer research program at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held in Chicago (and online) from May 30-June 4. A total of 49 accepted abstracts and presentations will cover cutting-edge topics, including two oral sessions highlighting the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP) audit of enhanced recovery after surgery protocols for radical cystectomy, as well as social vulnerability and clinical trial enrollment’s role in the next frontier of health equity.

“Our world-renowned integrated network of researchers and clinicians at Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health continues to innovate and investigate strategies that will achieve the best possible outcomes for our patients. This is reflected in the dynamic lineup of presentations featured at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, underscoring our team’s commitment and dedication,” said Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, Director, Rutgers Cancer Institute and Senior Vice President, Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. “As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the leading cancer program in the state, we are at the forefront of advancing cancer research and care to conquer a disease that impacts so many. We look forward to sharing our array of recent advancements and findings at this year’s meeting.”

The research accepted for presentation at ASCO includes one late-breaking abstract, oral and poster sessions as well as publication-only abstracts highlighting data in numerous types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, lymphoma, and lung.

Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following:

Findings from a study that assesses how social vulnerability impacts clinical trial enrollment and explores the interaction between race and social vulnerability among patients with one of the top five cancers - breast, prostate, lung, colorectal and pancreas. Findings confirm that neighborhood social vulnerability is a barrier to trial enrollment, even more so among Black patients.

Utilization of enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols for radical cystectomy has been associated with improved postoperative recovery and shorter hospital stays. This study was designed to assess the impact of increasing compliance to ERAS components on postoperative outcomes in patients who underwent radical cystectomy. Researchers reviewed 3,708 patients from the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program database who underwent radical cystectomy from 2019 – 2021.

Updates from CTEP 10492, a Phase 1/1b study investigating the AKT inhibitor ipatasertib with chemoradiation to treat locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The primary objective of this study is to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase 2 dose of ipatasertib in combination with definitive chemoradiation therapy (CRT) in locally advanced HNSCC based on dose-limiting toxicities. This phase 1/1b study will be the first to establish safety and preliminary efficacy of ipatasertib combined with standard of care definitive CRT for HNSCC.

Data from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluates the efficacy and safety of odronextamab plus CHOP vs rituximab plus CHOP in previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients. OLYMPIA-3 is a Phase 3, randomized, open-label, multicenter study of O-CHOP vs. R-CHOP in patients with previously untreated DLBCL and intermediate- or high-risk features. The primary endpoints of the study are the incidence of dose-limiting toxicities, and incidence and severity of treatment-emergent adverse events as well as progression-free survival by independent central review.

CIPHER (NCT05333874), a single institution pilot study, evaluated whether trend of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing during neoadjuvant therapy (NAT) can serve as an early indicator of treatment response and inform disease management in the adjuvant setting. The study included 35 patients with stage II-III triple negative and HER2+ breast cancer and longitudinal ctDNA testing performed during standard of care NAT.

The full list of presentations at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting follows: