Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J. – Clinicians and scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health will lead sessions and present their latest discoveries from their innovative cancer research program at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held in Chicago (and online) from May 30-June 4. A total of 49 accepted abstracts and presentations will cover cutting-edge topics, including two oral sessions highlighting the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP) audit of enhanced recovery after surgery protocols for radical cystectomy, as well as social vulnerability and clinical trial enrollment’s role in the next frontier of health equity.
“Our world-renowned integrated network of researchers and clinicians at Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health continues to innovate and investigate strategies that will achieve the best possible outcomes for our patients. This is reflected in the dynamic lineup of presentations featured at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, underscoring our team’s commitment and dedication,” said Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, Director, Rutgers Cancer Institute and Senior Vice President, Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. “As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the leading cancer program in the state, we are at the forefront of advancing cancer research and care to conquer a disease that impacts so many. We look forward to sharing our array of recent advancements and findings at this year’s meeting.”
The research accepted for presentation at ASCO includes one late-breaking abstract, oral and poster sessions as well as publication-only abstracts highlighting data in numerous types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, lymphoma, and lung.
Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following:
- Findings from a study that assesses how social vulnerability impacts clinical trial enrollment and explores the interaction between race and social vulnerability among patients with one of the top five cancers - breast, prostate, lung, colorectal and pancreas. Findings confirm that neighborhood social vulnerability is a barrier to trial enrollment, even more so among Black patients.
- Utilization of enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols for radical cystectomy has been associated with improved postoperative recovery and shorter hospital stays. This study was designed to assess the impact of increasing compliance to ERAS components on postoperative outcomes in patients who underwent radical cystectomy. Researchers reviewed 3,708 patients from the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program database who underwent radical cystectomy from 2019 – 2021.
- Updates from CTEP 10492, a Phase 1/1b study investigating the AKT inhibitor ipatasertib with chemoradiation to treat locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The primary objective of this study is to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase 2 dose of ipatasertib in combination with definitive chemoradiation therapy (CRT) in locally advanced HNSCC based on dose-limiting toxicities. This phase 1/1b study will be the first to establish safety and preliminary efficacy of ipatasertib combined with standard of care definitive CRT for HNSCC.
- Data from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluates the efficacy and safety of odronextamab plus CHOP vs rituximab plus CHOP in previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients. OLYMPIA-3 is a Phase 3, randomized, open-label, multicenter study of O-CHOP vs. R-CHOP in patients with previously untreated DLBCL and intermediate- or high-risk features. The primary endpoints of the study are the incidence of dose-limiting toxicities, and incidence and severity of treatment-emergent adverse events as well as progression-free survival by independent central review.
- CIPHER (NCT05333874), a single institution pilot study, evaluated whether trend of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing during neoadjuvant therapy (NAT) can serve as an early indicator of treatment response and inform disease management in the adjuvant setting. The study included 35 patients with stage II-III triple negative and HER2+ breast cancer and longitudinal ctDNA testing performed during standard of care NAT.
The full list of presentations at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting follows:
Oral Abstract Session
Abstract No.
Title
Presentation Date/Time
Location
Abstract 10502
Breast cancer polygenic risk score and patient survival outcomes in the Pathways study.
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 3:00 p.m. CDT
S100a
Abstract 2503
A phase 1/2 study of REGN7075 in combination with cemiplimab (cemi) in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors: Efficacy and safety results.
Monday, June 3, 2024, 11:30 a.m. CDT
Hall D2
Rates of pathologic complete response (pCR) after datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato) plus durvalumab (Durva) in the neoadjuvant setting: Results from the I-SPY2.2 trial.
Monday, June 3, 2024, 3:00 p.m. CDT
Hall B1
Abstract 7505
Efficacy and safety of ciltacabtagene autoleucel ± lenalidomide maintenance in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma with suboptimal response to frontline autologous stem cell transplant: CARTITUDE-2 cohort D.
Monday, June 3, 2024, 3:00 p.m. CDT
Hall D1
Abstract 1508
Social vulnerability and clinical trial enrollment: The next frontier of health equity.
Tuesday, June 4, 2024, 9:45 a.m. CDT
S100bc
Abstract 4005
NRG Oncology/RTOG 0848: Results after adjuvant chemotherapy +/- chemoradiation for patients with resected periampullary pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PA).
Tuesday, June 4, 2024, 9:45 a.m. CDT
Hall D1
Poster Session
Abstract No.
Title
Presentation Date/Time
Location
Abstract 2524
Results from phase 1a/1b analyses of TTX-080, a first in class HLA-G antagonist, in combination with cetuximab in patients (pts) with metastatic colorectal cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 2595
Phase 1/2 study of XTX202, a tumor-activated IL-2βγ, in advanced solid tumors.
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 3144
Expression of metabolic genes associated with changes in brain structure across the lifespan affects patients (pts) outcomes in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): Data from CALGB/SWOG 80405 (Alliance).
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract TPS4195
QUIC: Phase 2 study of gemcitabine, cisplatin, quemliclustat (AB680), and zimberelimab (AB122) during first-line treatment of advanced biliary tract cancers (BTC)—Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium study BTCRC-GI22-564.
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 9:30 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract TPS3632
NRG-GI004/SWOG-S1610: Colorectal cancer metastatic dMMR immuno-therapy (COMMIT) study—A randomized phase III study of atezolizumab (atezo) monotherapy versus mFOLFOX6/bevacizumab/atezo in the first-line treatment of patients with deficient DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 3518
Uncovering actionable genetic alterations and immune predictive biomarkers for anal squamous cell carcinomas in the era of immunotherapy: PD-L1 and beyond.
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 3523
Upstream regulation of neurotransmitter signaling genes in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients: Data from CALGB/SWOG 80405 trial (Alliance) and MONSTAR-SCREEN-2.
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 3530
Results of a phase 2 study of evorpacept (E, ALX148), cetuximab (C), and pembrolizumab (P) in patients with refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer (MSS CRC).
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 3538
Guanylate cyclase 2C (GUCY2C; GUC) expression and the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) in gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 3546
The molecular landscape of PIWIL1 expression in colorectal adenocarcinoma (CRC).
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 3579
Efficacy and safety of fruquintinib in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer according to prior treatment sequence in the refractory setting: Results from FRESCO and FRESCO-2.
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 4026
RNA expression-based hypoxia score as a prognostic and predictive biomarker in hepatocellular carcinoma.
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 4101
Genomic signature analysis and survival outcomes in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) using oncology research information exchange network (ORIEN) database.
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 4177
KRAS mutations and their prognostic implications in appendiceal cancers.
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract TPS1122
An open-label, multicenter, phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BB-1701, a novel antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), in previously treated patients with HER2-positive (HER2+) or HER2-low unresectable or metastatic breast cancer (BC).
Sunday, June 2, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract TPS6127
CTEP 10492, a phase 1/1b study of the AKT inhibitor ipatasertib with chemoradiation for locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Sunday, June 2, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 520
Patient factors associated with chemotherapy modifications: Results from the Optimal Breast Cancer Chemotherapy Dosing (OBCD) study.
Sunday, June 2, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 569
Predicting response to neoadjuvant therapy (NAT) in patients (pts) with early-stage breast cancer (BC) using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing.
Sunday, June 2, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 4558
Unraveling the gene expression signatures with associated clinical outcomes in papillary renal cell carcinoma.
Sunday, June 2, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 4582
Multi-omic analysis of the prognostic and predictive value of LAG3 expression in urothelial carcinoma.
Sunday, June 2, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 5086
Abiraterone with discontinuation of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogues in patients (pts) with metastatic prostate cancer (PC): A single arm, phase II study.
Sunday, June 2, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 5584
Molecular and immune characterization of squamous cell ovarian cancers for identification of therapeutic targets.
Monday, June 3, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 5591
Comparison of the clinical and genomic profiles of endometrial cancer in Appalachian and non-Appalachian patients.
Monday, June 3, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 7053
Seven-year overall survival analysis from ECHELON-1 study of A+AVD versus ABVD in patients with previously untreated stage III/IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma.
Monday, June 3, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 11050
Administrative burden of establishing health care coverage for the uninsured and its impact on timely access to care.
Monday, June 3, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract TPS7086
Phase 3 trial evaluating efficacy and safety of odronextamab plus CHOP vs rituximab plus CHOP in previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL; OLYMPIA-3).
Monday, June 3, 2024, 9:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract 8057
Four-year outcomes and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis of pembrolizumab (pembro) plus concurrent chemoradiation therapy (cCRT) in unresectable, locally advanced, stage III non–small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC): From KEYNOTE-799.
Monday, June 3, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Abstract TPS8118
A randomized phase II trial of adjuvant pembrolizumab versus observation following curative resection for stage I non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with primary tumors between 1-4 cm: Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium BTCRC-LUN18-153.
Monday, June 3, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CDT
Hall A
Publication Only
Session title
Presentation title
Presentation Date/Time
Location
Abstract e12605
Patient characteristics associated with primary prophylactic granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) use among women treated for early-stage breast cancer.
N/A
N/A
Abstract e13147
Treatment patterns of adenoid cystic carcinoma of the breast: A systematic review.
N/A
N/A
Abstract e13732
Ethnicity and health insurance disparities in rectal carcinoma.
N/A
N/A
Abstract e13735
Rectal cancer: Demographics and healthcare outcomes in a minority-rich community hospital.
N/A
N/A
Abstract e13736
Impact of racial disparities in adjuvant treatment of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) among American Indians/Alaskan Natives (AI/AN) and non-Hispanic Whites (NHW) on overall survival (OS).
N/A
N/A
Abstract e15508
Paradoxical association of B7H3 with clinical outcomes in patients with colorectal cancer.
N/A
N/A
Abstract e16062
Immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment in PD-L1-negative gastroesophageal cancer tumors.
N/A
N/A
Abstract e16381
A preliminary enrichment analysis of tumor genes in patients suffering from rectal cancer with and without CNS metastasis.
N/A
N/A
Abstract e16609
Comparative outcomes of radical nephroureterectomy and kidney-sparing surgery in the treatment of high-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma.
N/A
N/A
Abstract e17610
Participation of patients with gynecological cancer in phase 1 clinical trials: Experience from 2 NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers.
N/A
N/A
Abstract e19036
Real-world cost of disease progression (PD) after frontline (1L) R-CHOP in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): An analysis of a large US claims database.
N/A
N/A
Abstract e23185
Assessment of health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in triple-class–exposed patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) treated with linvoseltamab in the LINKER-MM1 trial.
N/A
N/A
Abstract e24083
Trends in palliative care utilization among patients with ovarian cancer in the United States.
N/A
N/A
Rapid Oral Abstract Session
Abstract 11009
NSQIP audit of enhanced recovery after surgery protocols for radical cystectomy.
Monday, June 3, 2024, 1:15 p.m. CDT
S102
Highlights of the Day Session
N/A
Monday, June 3, 2024
8:15 a.m. CDT
Hall D1