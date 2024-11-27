Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., November 27, 2024 – Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health will showcase a diverse range of hematology/oncology data from their clinical research program at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held in San Diego, California (and online) from December 7-10, 2024. A total of 66 abstracts have been accepted (including 21 oral presentations, 39 poster presentations, 1 special-interest session, 1 oral symposium, 2 satellite symposia and 2 scientific workshops), comprising of clinical data and analyses that advance the understanding, treatment, and prognosis of blood cancers and disorders such as sickle cell disease, lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma. Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, is New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.
"At the heart of our research efforts is a commitment to improving patients’ lives and serving our community. This promise is shared by our nationally recognized team of cancer specialists, who work tirelessly to translate groundbreaking discoveries into the best options for our patients," said Matthew Matasar, MD, Chief, Division of Blood Disorders, Rutgers Cancer Institute, and Professor of Medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “The impressive contributions of our faculty, showcased at this year’s ASH Annual Meeting, underscore the clinical excellence, innovation, and discovery that define Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health. We’re proud to lead cutting-edge research that has the potential to improve the lives of every patient and family we serve. We remain singularly focused on my, and our, goal to end blood cancers and disorders entirely.”
Highlights of the high-impact science from Rutgers Cancer Institute at ASH 2024:
- Data from a study that leverages big data to improve prognostication in advanced stage classic Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL). This study, which analyzed 1,240 patients, used multistate modeling (MSM) and individual patient data from the HoLISTIC Consortium to refine prognostication across the cHL disease course, through specifically assessing the relationships between Advanced Stage Hodgkin Lymphoma International Prognostication Index (A-HIPI), interim PET (iPET) and end of treatment (EOT) response, and whether the A-HIPI and iPET provide independent prognostic information.
- Researchers examined the bispecific antibody linvoseltamab in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), assessing longer follow-up and a select high-risk subgroup analysis of the Linker-MM1 study. Additional analyses were conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of linvoseltamab, focusing on how long patients responded to treatment (duration of response), how long they remained free from disease progression (progression-free survival), and their overall survival. These results, based on a safety follow-up period of over 14 months, were specifically looked at in high-risk patient groups.
- A primary analysis from the ELM-1 expansion cohort, evaluated the efficacy and safety of the bispecific antibody odronextamab monotherapy in patients with diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who had disease progression after CAR T-cell therapy. The primary endpoint was objective response rate, as assessed by independent central review according to the Lugano classification. The key secondary endpoints included duration of response, progression-free survival, and overall survival. Exploratory endpoints included immune biomarker assessment.
- A study leveraging real-world evidence compared the overall survival associated with different treatment sequences in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) in the United States. The study used an electronic health record database from Flatiron Health to identify adult patients with CLL or SLL who started treatment in 2016 or later and had received at least two lines of therapy.
- An evaluation of CAR-HEMATOTOX scoring as a predictor of infection risk following treatment with odronextamab in relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and in follicular lymphoma (FL). These retrospective analysis of the ELM-1 and ELM-2 studies evaluated infections in 219 patients receiving odronextamab monotherapy for R/R DLBCL and FL, respectively.
The full list of presentations at this year’s ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition follows:
Oral Presentations
Abstract and Session No.
Title
Presentation Date/Time
(Session 906)
Real-World Outcomes with Bispecific T-Cell Engagers (REALBiTE) for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma: A Multi-Center, Retrospective Cohort Study
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
10:00 AM PDT
(Session 616)
Phase 1 Results: First-in-Human Phase 1/2 Study of the Menin-MLL Inhibitor Enzomenib (DSP-5336) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Leukemia
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 2:30 PM PDT
(Session 616)
Ziftomenib Combined with Intensive Induction (7+3) in Newly Diagnosed NPM1-m or KMT2A-r Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Interim Phase 1a Results from KOMET-007
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 2:45 PM
(Session 623)
Treatment Patterns and Outcomes Following Progression of Disease Post-CAR-T Therapy in Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma: A Multicenter Analysis
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
2:45 PM PDT
(Session 653)
Effects of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Supplementation (IVIG) on Infections in Recipients of Teclistamab Therapy for Multiple Myeloma (MM): A Multi-Institutional Study
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
2:45 PM PDT
(Session 613)
Efficacy and Toxicity of Fixed Dose Versus Reduced/PK-Adjusted Dose Pegaspargase in Pediatric Patients with Newly Diagnosed Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Results of DFCI ALL Consortium Protocol 16-001
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 4:00 PM PDT
(Session 613)
Feasibility of Adjusting Risk Group and Risk Group-Based Therapy during Induction in the Treatment of B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Results from DFCI ALL Consortium Protocol 16-001
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
5:00 PM PDT
(Session 623)
Escalating Doses of AZD0486, a Novel CD19xCD3 T-Cell Engager, Result in High Complete Remissions with Rapid Clearance of Minimal Residual Disease in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
5:00 PM PDT
(Session 626)
Five-Year Analysis of the POLARIX Study: Prolonged Follow-up Confirms Positive Impact of Polatuzumab Vedotin Plus Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, and Prednisone (Pola-R-CHP) on Outcomes
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
9:30 AM PDT
(Session 626)
Real-World (RW) Outcomes of Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel) As Second-Line (2L) Therapy in Patients (pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL): First Results from the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Registry
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
9:45 AM PDT
(Session 626)
Efficacy, Toxicity, and Predictors of Outcomes with CD3-CD20 Bi-Specific Antibodies Post CAR T-Cell Failure for Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
10:30 AM PDT
(Session 906)
Clinical Outcomes of Transformed Follicular Lymphoma with CAR T-Cell Therapy: A US Multicenter Real-World Analysis
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
10:00 AM PDT
Abstract 567 (Session 624)
Creation of a Multistate Model to Improve Prognostication across the Disease Course in Advanced Stage Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL): A Report from the Holistic Consortium
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 12:30 PM PDT
Abstract 570 (Session 624)
Outcomes of Autologous Stem Cell Transplant in Older Adults with Relapsed/Refractory Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 1:15 PM PDT
(Session 626)
Prognostication and Treatment-Related Outcomes in Secondary Central Nervous System Involvement of Large B-Cell Lymphoma (SCNSL): Evidence from a Large International Cohort
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
12:00 PM PDT
(Session 626)
Improving Outcomes in Plasmablastic Lymphoma: A Multicenter Experience from an American Cohort
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
12:30 PM PDT
(Session 626)
The Predictive Value of Cell-of-Origin Subtype By Hans Algorithm in 718 Patients with Large B Cell Lymphoma Receiving Polatuzumab Vedotin
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
5:15 PM PDT
(Session 627)
Efficacy and Safety of Odronextamab Monotherapy in Patients (Pts) with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Progressing after CAR T-Cell Therapy: Primary Analysis from the ELM-1 Study
Monday, December 9, 2024:
3:00 PM PDT
(Session 627)
Evaluation of AZD0486, a Novel CD19xCD3 T-Cell Engager, in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma in an Ongoing First-in-Human Phase 1 Study: High Complete Responses Seen in CAR-Tâ€“Naive and CAR-Tâ€“Exposed Patients
Monday, December 9, 2024:
3:30 PM PDT
(Session 503)
Elevated Clonal Hematopoiesis in Environmentally Exposed Responders Has Distinct Age-Related Patterns and Relies on IL1RAP for Clonal Expansion
Monday, December 9, 2024: 4:30 PM PDT
(Session 622)
Dual HDAC and EZH2 Inhibition Primes Mosunetuzumab for the Treatment of Germinal Center-Derived B-Cell Lymphoma
Monday, December 9, 2024:
4:30 PM PDT
Poster Presentations
Abstract and Session No.
Title
Presentation Date/Time
(Session 622)
Circulating Biomarkers and CD8+ T-Cell Subpopulations Reveal Evolving Phases of Immune Response in Patients Receiving Mosunetuzumab for Previously Untreated B-Cell Lymphoma
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
5:30 PM PDT
(Session 623)
Mosunetuzumab with Response-Driven Lenalidomide Augmentation As First-Line Therapy for Symptomatic Follicular or Marginal Zone Lymphoma: Interim Analysis of a Multi-Center Phase 2 Study
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
5:30 PM PDT
(Session 623)
Mosunetuzumab Monotherapy Demonstrates Encouraging Activity and a Manageable Safety Profile in Patients with Heavily Pre-Treated Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
5:30 PM PDT
(Session 623)
Evaluation of Baseline CAR-Hematotox Scores to Predict Increased Severe Infection Risk in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Treated with Odronextamab
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 5:30 PM
(Session 624)
Extended Follow up and Immune Alterations in Patients with Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL) Treated with Frontline Single Agent Pembrolizumab Followed By AVD Chemotherapy
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
5:30 PM PDT
(Session 627)
Devimistat Results in a Low Complete Remission Rate in Heavily Pre-Treated Burkitt Lymphoma
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
5:30 PM PDT
(Session 642)
Outcomes of Therapies Following Discontinuation of Non-Covalent Brutonâ€™s Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors for Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Richter Transformation: Results from an International, Multicenter Study
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
5:30 PM PDT
(Session 905)
Predictors of in-Hospital Mortality in Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura in Adults in the United States: A Population Analysis Using the NIS Database
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 5:30 PM
(Session 907)
Prevalent Treatment Patterns of Teclistamab and Talquetamab for Multiple Myeloma (MM): Experience from 609 Patients
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
5:30 PM PDT
(Session 907)
Evaluation of Teclistamab in BCMA-Directed Therapy Exposed Versus NaÃ¯ve in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Saturday, December 7, 2024:
5:30 PM PDT
(Session 114)
The Impact of Vaccination on COVID-19 Infections and Hospitalizations in Individuals with Sickle Cell Disease
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 626)
Evaluation of CAR-Hematotox Scoring As a Predictor of Infection Risk Following Treatment with Odronextamab (a CD20Ã—CD3 Bispecific Antibody) in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 627)
Etctn P10500: Phase 1 Study of Tazemetostat Plus Belinostat for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Lymphoma
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 627)
Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Odronextamab in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL): Pooled Analysis from the ELM-1 and ELM-2 Studies
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 627)
Trial in Progress: A Phase 3, Randomized, Open-Label Study Comparing the Efficacy and Safety of the Combination of Beleodaq-CHOP or Folotyn-Cop to the CHOP Regimen Alone in Newly Diagnosed Patients with Peripheral T- Cell Lymphoma - Crescendo
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 628)
ALPHA3, a Pivotal Phase 2 Study of First-Line Consolidation with Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (Cema-Cel) in Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Minimal Residual Disease after Response to Standard Therapy
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM
(Session 642)
A Multi-Center Retrospective Study on Complex Karyotype in Patients with Richter Transformation Who Received No Chemoimmunotherapy for Their CLL
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 654)
Linvoseltamab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Longer Follow-up and Selected High-Risk Subgroup Analyses of the Linker-MM1 Study
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 902)
Mosunetuzumab is Cost-Effective Compared with Alternative Novel Treatment Options in Patients with Third-Line or Later Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Over a Long-Term Horizon in the United States
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 902)
Household Material Hardship and Inpatient Days in Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Consortium Trial 16-001
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 904)
Qualitative Interview Study to Characterize the Treatment Experiences of Participants with Sickle Cell Disease and Assess Perceptions of Red Blood Cell Transfusions
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 906)
Public Insurance As a Proxy Measure of Household Poverty-Exposures Among Children with Hematologic Malignancies
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 906)
Outcomes of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy in Extranodal (EN) B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL): Results from a Multicenter Analysis
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 906)
Comparative Real-World Outcomes of Commercial CD19-Directed CAR T-Cell Therapies in Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM PDT
(Session 907)
Efficacy and Safety of Teclistamab in Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Long-Term Follow-up from a Real World Multi-Institutional Cohort
Sunday, December 8, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 623)
Real World First-Line Treatment Strategies and Outcomes in TP53 Mutated and Unmutated Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 623)
Mosunetuzumab Continues to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Outcomes in Patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma after â‰¥2 Prior Therapies Including Those with a History of POD24: 4-Year Follow-up of a Pivotal Phase II Study
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 623)
A Phase I/II Study of Tazemetostat Combined with Abbreviated Rituximab/Bendamustine Therapy for High Tumor Burden Follicular Lymphoma in Frontline Treatment: A Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium Study
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 624)
Concomitant Use of Antibiotics During Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (CPI)-Based Salvage Therapy Does Not Impact Post-ASCT Outcomes in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma (RRHL)
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 624)
Safety and Efficacy in Pediatric Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma Enrolled on an Intergroup Randomized Phase II Study of the Combinations of Ipilimumab, Nivolumab and Brentuximab Vedotin (E4412)
Monday, December 9, 2024: 6:00 PM PDT
(Session 627)
Sequential R-CHOP/(R)-ICE and Dose-Adjusted EPOCH-R Are Both Appropriate Frontline Treatments for Newly Diagnosed Primary Mediastinal B-Cell Lymphoma: Results of a Retrospective Analysis
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 642)
Treatment Outcomes of Patients Treated with Venetoclax-Obinutuzumab Therapy Vs Btki Therapies in 1L CLL: An International Real-World Study
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 653)
An Endothelial Activation and Stress Index (EASIX) Based Predictive Model for Neurotoxicity and Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) after B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA)-Directed Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 902)
Lower Total Cost of Care with Mosunetuzumab Compared with Alternative Novel Treatment Options in Third-Line or Later Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: A United States Third-Party Payer Perspective
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 902)
Cost-Offset Analysis Performed Utilizing Covalent Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Safety Profiles Among Medicare Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 902)
Prophylaxis and Vaccinations for Infections with BCMA Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy in Multiple Myeloma: Usmirc Practice Patterns
Monday, December 9, 2024; 6:00 PM PDT
(Session 906)
Hodgkin Lymphoma Transformation in Patients Who Received No Prior Chemotherapy for CLL/SLL: Outcomes from a Multicenter Retrospective Study in the Modern Era of Therapy
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 906)
Overall Survival Associated with Real-World Treatment Sequences in Patients with CLL/SLL in the United States
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
(Session 907)
Talquetamab in B Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Exposed Relapsed-Refractory Multiple Myeloma Patients
Monday, December 9, 2024:
6:00 PM PDT
Program: Special-Interest Sessions
N/A
Training Program Directors Workshop
Friday, December 6, 2024, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM PDT
Program: Oral Symposia
Aggressive Lymphomas: Pharmacologic Therapies: New R-CHOP Combinations for Treatment NaÃ¯ve DLBCL
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 12:00 PM-1:30 PM PDT
Program: Friday Satellite Symposia
N/A
Complex Cases in the Community Clinic: Managing Diverse Hematologic Malignancies
Friday, December 6, 2024: 3:00 PM-6:00 PM PDT
N/A
Emerging insights in biology and treatment approaches to Peripheral T cell Lymphomas
Friday, December 6, 2024: 11:00 AM-2:00 PM PDT
Program: Scientific Workshop
N/A
Scientific Workshop on Therapy Resistance Mechanisms in Blood Malignancies
Friday, December 6, 2024: 2:00 PM- 5:00 PM PDT
N/A
Targeting Novel Metabolic Vulnerabilities in T-Cell Leukemia
Friday, December 6, 2024: 4:17 PM-4:58 PM PDT
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition