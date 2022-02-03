Cardiac care may not be the first thing on a patient’s mind when fighting cancer, however, cancer and cardiovascular issues are closely linked. Cardio-oncology is an emerging medical specialty focused on cardiac complications that may arise from cancer treatment. Therapies such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy and other novel targeted treatments that are used to combat many cancers have the potential to contribute to cardiac toxicity. This includes several potential issues including weakening of the heart muscle or abnormal changes in the electrical conduction of the heart.

At New Jersey’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Cardio-Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health offers adult and pediatric patients specialized care to identify and minimize the risk of heart disease throughout the cancer journey. Cardio-oncology programs are available at multiple locations across the RWJBarnbas Health system. View more information at rwjbh.org/cardiooncology

“It is critical to have multi-disciplinary management with oncology providers in collaboration with cardiologists who are proficient in the prevention and treatment of cardiac-related issues for cancer patients” said Andrew M. Evens, DO, MSc, associate director for Clinical Services at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and medical director of the Oncology Service Line at RWJBarnabas Health, who is co-leader of the Cardio-Oncology Program. “This is important for given the rapidly expanding drug approvals of targeted cancer treatments, many of which that have the potential to induce cardiac toxicity and it is relevant for prevention, during treatment, and post-treatment survivorship.”

February is American Heart Month. Dr. Evens and Sabha Bhatti, MD, cardiologist at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility and participating physician in the Cardio-Oncology program, are available to discuss more information about cardio-oncology including symptoms of heart complications as a result of cancer treatment, who is at risk and how these issues are treated.