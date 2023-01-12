Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., January 12, 2023 – Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, a leader in cutting-edge clinical trials and health outcomes analyses and a designated Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, today announced that data from its Gastrointestinal Oncology Program will be presented at the 2023 Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium, being held in person in San Francisco and online from January 19 to 21. The GI Cancers Symposium is a global meeting featuring the latest innovative science, solution-focused strategies, and multidisciplinary approaches in GI cancer treatment, research, and care.

“Our team of internationally recognized physicians and translational researchers looks forward to sharing practice updates and elucidating the latest GI treatment innovations in order to further enhance our collective knowledge in the field,” notes Howard S. Hochster, MD, FACP, director of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Gastrointestinal Oncology Program and Associate Director for Clinical Research and director of Oncology Research at RWJBarnabas Health.

The full list of presentations at this year’s Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium is as follows:

Oral Presentations Abstract Title Presentation Date/Time Abstract #LBA490 SWOG 1815: A phase III randomized trial of gemcitabine, cisplatin, and nab-paclitaxel versus gemcitabine and cisplatin in newly diagnosed, advanced biliary tract cancers. January 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST Poster Presentations Abstract Title Presentation Date/Time Abstract #TPS784 Randomized, phase II selection study of ramucirumab and paclitaxel versus FOLFIRI in refractory small bowel adenocarcinoma: SWOG S1922. January 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST Abstract #747 Circulating Tumor DNA-Based Genomic Landscape of KRAS Wild-type Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma January 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST Abstract #103 HCRN GI16-288: A phase II trial of perioperative CV301 vaccination in combination with nivolumab and systemic chemotherapy for resectable hepatic-limited metastatic colorectal cancer—Preliminary efficacy and correlative results. January 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM Abstract #140 A randomized phase 2 study of trastuzumab and pertuzumab (TP) compared to cetuximab and irinotecan (CETIRI) in advanced/metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with HER2 amplification: SWOG S1613. January 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM Abstract #144 Phase II study of TAS-OX (TAS-102 and oxaliplatin) plus bevacizumab for late-line colorectal cancer. January 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM Abstract #178 Poster Molecular characterization of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in patients (pts) treated with cetuximab and pembrolizumab January 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM Abstract #TPS259 Phase II/III study of circulating tumor DNA as a predictive biomarker in adjuvant chemotherapy in patients with stage II colon cancer: NRG-GI005 (COBRA). January 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM Abstract #TPS258 NRG-GI004/SWOG-S1610: Colorectal Cancer Metastatic dMMR Immuno-Therapy (COMMIT) study—A randomized phase III study of atezolizumab (atezo) monotherapy versus mFOLFOX6/bevacizumab/atezo in the first-line treatment of patients (pts) with deficient DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) or microsatellite instability high (MSI-H) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). January 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM Abstract #TPS257 Trial in progress: A phase II study (with safety run-in) of evorpacept (ALX148), cetuximab, and pembrolizumab in patients with refractory microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer (AGICC-ALX148 21CRC01). January 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM

The poster presentations will be available on Thursday, January 19, 2023 on the conference website.

