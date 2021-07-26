Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., July 26, 2021 – Salma Jabbour, MD, vice chair of Clinical Research and Faculty Development at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, and clinical chief of Radiation Oncology at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Radiation Oncology (FASTRO). This distinction honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the society and to the field of radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and service to the field.

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the largest radiation oncology society in the world, with more than 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. Since 2006, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 394 of ASTRO’s 10,000 members worldwide.

Dr. Jabbour, an expert in lung and gastrointestinal cancers, has been a member of ASTRO since 2006. In her roles at Rutgers Cancer Institute, she works closely with a multi-disciplinary team from the Thoracic Oncology and Gastrointestinal Oncology Programs to educate patients and help them make informed decisions about what treatment options are right for them. In addition to clinical care, she conducts research in areas such as gastrointestinal cancers, lung cancers, stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT, SABR, Cyberknife), proton therapy, radioembolization (SIRT), chemoradiation therapy, immunotherapy and is instrumental in the development of clinical trial protocols

“As a national leader in the field of radiation oncology, Dr. Jabbour has contributed in innumerable ways to the growth, excellence and success of our profession,” said Bruce G. Haffty, MD, associate vice chancellor for cancer programs and chair, radiation oncology at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. “She has also demonstrated her commitment to the mission of providing compassionate world-class cancer care through her dedication to her patients. We are proud that she is being recognized by ASTRO,” added Dr. Haffty who is also a professor of radiation oncology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

“I am very grateful to ASTRO for this recognition and to my peers and colleagues for holding me in such high regard,” notes Jabbour, who is also a professor of radiation oncology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “I’m delighted to be part of an organization that works collectively to advance cancer research, education and clinical care to improve patient outcomes.”

In addition to ASTRO, Jabbour is also a member of the American College of Radiology and the Radiation Therapy Oncology Group. She serves on several national committees that help to decide which radiation treatments are best for patients.

Dr. Jabbour will receive the FASTRO designation at an award ceremony on October 26, during ASTRO’s 63rd annual meeting in Chicago.

