New Brunswick, N.J., August 23, 2021 – Proton therapy is a type of radiation therapy treatment that targets a tumor in a very precise way, emerging as a unique modality for breast cancer due to the ability to minimize exposure surrounding healthy organs such as the heart, lungs, muscle, and bone. Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and the Laurie Proton Therapy Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, are one of only two programs in the state to offer this select form of treatment.

Bruce Haffty, MD, MS, chair of Radiation Oncology and associate vice chancellor for Cancer Programs at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, has a special research interest in radiation therapies targeting breast cancer and has been awarded numerous research grants and conducts clinical and translational investigation allowing our team to translate these findings to apply directly to patient therapies. Currently, our team of radiation oncologists at Rutgers Cancer Institute, working closely with surgeons and medical oncologists, are exploring more rapid ways of delivering radiation and investigating novel drugs which may enhance the effects of radiation in breast cancer and other cancers. Dr. Haffty can discuss the use of proton therapy for treating breast cancer, highlight ongoing clinical trials and discuss key areas for future research.