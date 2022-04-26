Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., April 26, 2022– Oncology Nurses from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey together with RWJBarnabas Health will be presenting at the Oncology Nursing Society’s (ONS) 47th Annual Congress being held April 27 to May 1 in Anaheim, California. The ONS Congress offers cutting-edge educational content and the opportunity to celebrate oncology nursing with thousands of professionals who share a common mission.

Srigowri Kota, MSN, BA, RN, OCN, nurse clinician in the Stacy Goldstein Breast Cancer Center at Rutgers Cancer Institute will present an ePoster focused on the importance of OCN (Oncology Certified Nurse) certification, which translates to an enhanced level of care for cancer patients. In her evaluation, she finds that the path to certification is a personalized experience that promotes professional development and nursing education, creating mentors and preceptors that create a culture of giving back to the community.

Jennifer Hadjar, MSN, RN, OCN, director of nursing for Pediatric Hematology/ Oncology and adult malignant hematology at Rutgers Cancer Institute will present a podium abstract on her research regarding simplified weekly education for nursing teams. The demand of nurses to expand their oncology knowledge with little time to dedicate to education inspired her to write the “Oncology Pearl of the Week,” a one-page education sheet delivered to nurses via email. Her analysis shows that nurses want general oncology nursing education as well as specific knowledge relating patient care.

Kathy Morris, BSN, RN, ONC, RNC, nurse clinician in the Urologic Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute will present an ePoster focused on the unique handling techniques of the therapy option known as mitomycin gel, which is the first non-surgical treatment for patients with upper tract urothelial cancer. Mitomycin gel is a solution with reverse thermal properties, meaning it is a liquid at cold temperatures but turns into a thick gel at warm temperatures. The gel is placed locally in the upper tract via a nephrostomy tube or ureteral catheter, and there are several factors that are critical in the administration of the drug.

Oncology nursing is a unique specialty that requires specific knowledge of the biological and psychosocial dimensions of cancer and its effects on individuals and families. At Rutgers Cancer Institute, nurses serve as critical members of the multidisciplinary healthcare teams providing exceptional care to patients. They serve in direct patient care, clinical research, patient education, nursing education, and advanced practice roles. As an academic medical center and an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey nurses, together with RWJBarnabas Health, are provided with an opportunity to participate in local, national and international meetings throughout the year.

