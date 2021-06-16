Newswise — The Rutgers School of Public Health’s Center for Health, Identity, Behavior, and Prevention Studies is collaborating with the Newark Salvation Army to host a virtual conversation about the health needs of the LGBTQ+ community in Newark and New Jersey.

The event, Health Challenges Faced by Sexual and Gender Minority People: Strategies for Improving the Health of Sexual and Gender Minority (SGM) People and Populations in the State of New Jersey and Beyond, will take place on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

“We're really excited to partner with the Newark Salvation Army on this incredibly important panel to discuss health inequities faced by LGBTQ+ people and communities,” says Kristen D. Krause, deputy director of the Center for Health, Identity, Behavior and Prevention Studies.

The panel will focus on health issues in the LGBTQ+ community, including determinants of health, such as income, socio-economic conditions, and intersectionality.

“The panel is comprised of a diverse group of community leaders and healthcare professionals with great expertise working with LGBTQ+ folks and who can provide insight on bridging the gaps within healthcare delivery, social services, and so much more,” she adds.

To attend Health Challenges Faced by Sexual and Gender Minority People: Strategies for Improving the Health of Sexual and Gender Minority (SGM) People and Populations in the State of New Jersey and Beyond, register here.

