Nikolaos T. Pyrsopoulos, chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is available to discuss the NEJM study on the efficacy of colonoscopy in detecting colon cancers and extending life.

If you do not have time for an interview, the following quotes from Pyrsopoulos are for use in media coverage of the study and what it means for patients:

A study was recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine evaluating the effect of colonoscopy screening on the risk of colorectal cancer and related death. Though the results have been interpreted in various ways, the bottom line is that individuals who underwent colonoscopy were 50 % less likely to die from colon cancer.