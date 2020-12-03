Rutgers economist William M. Rodgers is available for interviews on the November jobs report from the U.S. Labor Department to be released Friday, Dec. 4.

“I expect to see job growth, but it will be below expectations and will indicate a slowdown,” said Rodgers. “This is highly problematic given that Congress can't agree on a badly needed recovery package, and we are going to experience another wave of widespread infections. The wave will erode consumer confidence and governments will be forced to place restrictions on economic activity.”

Rodgers is the chief economist at the Rutgers Heldrich Center for Workforce Development and former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor.