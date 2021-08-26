Professor Lewis Nelson, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is available to discuss the dangers of participating in the viral social media trend, the milk crate challenge.

"The risks and costs involved in an uncontrolled fall onto a solid, irregular object are high, and people could sustain serious injuries while intentionally putting themselves in harm's way," Nelson says. "It cannot be worth breaking your neck or ribs for a moment of online fame, which could be potentially deadly. We must all remember that there’s still an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic already putting stress on our hospitals. Let’s not make things worse by having more people in the ED with unnecessary injuries from social media trends."

