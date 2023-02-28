Newswise — Alfred Tallia, professor in and chair of the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, can comment on the CDC’s warning about drug-resistant strains of shigella bacteria.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that typically attacks the gut and induces nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Most people fight it off after a few miserable days without medical intervention.

Immunocompromised people who contract shigella can have serious complications and often require hospitalization. Intravenous fluid supports are the standard treatment for such patients, and they often require antibiotics to reduce both the duration and severity of their symptoms. Drug-resistant strains of the bacteria will produce patients who are sicker for longer and can lead to some deaths.

People who wish to minimize their chances of contracting shigella should follow the same precautions designed to prevent transmission of the infection: wash your hands frequently and avoid contact with people who may be sick.