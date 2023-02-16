Lewis Nelson, an expert in overdose and addiction management and Chair of Emergency Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is available to discuss a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee’s recommendation that naloxone nasal spray — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — be sold and distributed without a prescription.

The following quote is available for pick up:

“It is clear that in order for naloxone to have its optimal public health benefit it has to be immediately available for use,” Nelson says. “This means that it has to be accessible and affordable so that people carry it and stock it in places where it is reasonably likely to be needed. The recent availability of generics and the new recommendation by an FDA advisory committee to make it available without a prescription, and perhaps without any need to talk with a pharmacist, will allow these goals to be accomplished.”