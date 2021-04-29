Lewis Nelson, professor and chair of emergency medicine at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is available to discuss the loosened restrictions in prescribing buprenorphine to treat opioid use disorder, an issue many physicians have advocated for to help reduce opioid-related deaths.

“The loosening of the restrictions for prescribing buprenorphine is a welcome step in the treatment of patients with opioid use disorder, and although unclear about the impact of this move, some reticent physicians will likely embrace this practice,” said Nelson, who is also an expert in opioid addiction and treatments. “The hope is that by removing the training requirement for a waiver to prescribe this medication, more physicians will use this medication to address this life-altering and often fatal disease.”

“One concern, however, is that without some training, physicians may remain reluctant to use this drug due to its complicated effects or due to persistent misunderstanding of the disease of addiction. Training and systems are widely available to provide the necessary initial support even without the waiver training. The paradox has always been that while you need specific training and a waiver to prescribe a relatively safe and effective medication such as buprenorphine, you do not need either to prescribe an opioid, a dangerous class of medications that led to the need for buprenorphine in the first place.”

