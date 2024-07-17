Newswise — President Biden recently expressed his support for the possibility of proposing term limits for Supreme Court justices.

Douglas Cantor, an instructor of political science at Rutgers University, recently published the book “Term Limits and the Modern Era of Municipal Reform.” An expert in law and politics and public policy, Cantor has been researching term limits for a decade.

“Recent surveys over the last several years find that the majority of Americans favor such a measure for the court,” said Cantor. “While implementing term limits on the justices would require a Constitutional amendment, thus increasing the difficulty, President Biden's support is the clearest sign yet of the growing rift between the judiciary and the other two branches of the federal government.”