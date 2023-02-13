Newswise — Ubydul Haque, an assistant professor of Global Health at the Rutgers Global Health Institute and an assistant professor of epidemiology in the department of biostatistics and epidemiology at Rutgers School of Public Health, is available to comment on the health toll resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Haque’s recent paper, “The human toll and humanitarian crisis of the Russia-Ukraine war: the first 162 days,” published in BMJ Global Health, describes how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted the country’s health. The study tracked direct deaths and injuries in Ukraine; the impact of damage to Ukraine’s health care infrastructure; and the war’s impact on public health, including the destruction of homes, buildings, roads, power supplies, communication systems and utility services.

“The human toll of the Russia-Ukraine War goes well beyond the many tragic deaths and injuries resulting from the conflict itself,” Haque says. “The war also has caused tremendous damage to health care infrastructure and has destroyed homes, businesses, roads, communication systems and utilities. All of this has impacted public health in profound ways – and will continue to do so for generations.”