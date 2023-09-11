Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, and Richard Marlink, director of Rutgers Global Health Institute, are available to speak about the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a new round of Covid vaccinations to be administered along with the seasonal flu vaccine.

The following quotes can be freely used by journalists writing about the approval:

“The reformulated vaccine will bestow additional protection as the virus continues to emerge, much like the reconstituted flu vaccine each year. Individuals who are immunocompromised and those who want additional protection should be encouraged to take this vaccine. People who are around vulnerable individuals should be conscious about spreading COVID-19 and should vaccinate themselves as a means of protecting their loved ones,” Halkitis said.

“We are seeing a dramatic increase in international travel, and we are heading into the fall and winter season, when surges in not only covid but also flu and RSV are more likely. Vaccination is a simple way to mitigate these extra threats, and to boost protection against current COVID-19 strains. This is important for the health of us all, but especially for those most vulnerable to severe illness.” Marlink said.