Rutgers University researchers in law, anthropology, geography, policy and sociology will join diplomats, activists and industry representatives to work toward solutions to the climate crisis through Dec. 12 at the United Nation’s annual climate meeting, COP28, in Dubai, UAE. These faculty affiliates of the Rutgers Climate and Energy Institute include Pamela McElwee, Cymie Payne, Danielle Falzon, and Jesse Rodenbiker.

This meeting marks the 28th annual assembly of signatory nations to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, signifying a collective effort to address the pressing climate crisis.

At the heart of discussions during this summit is the Global Stocktake, a comprehensive evaluation of advancements in emission reduction since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015. The meeting's agenda also encompasses crucial topics that include potential agreement on phasing out fossil fuels, increased financial commitments (particularly to a Loss and Damage Fund), and targeted initiatives to reduce methane emissions.

The Rutgers delegation embodies a diverse and multidisciplinary approach, underlining the university's commitment to contributing meaningful solutions to the global climate crisis.

Rutgers faculty members are actively contributing to these discussions:

McElwee's work on the nexus of climate, biodiversity, water, food and health seeks to ensure that climate solutions are designed to maximize co-benefits and minimize trade-offs, and she will be speaking on several panels about opportunities for financial and governance actors to step up their efforts.

Payne will be speaking at the conference, emphasizing the critical role of the global ocean in managing climate and biodiversity threats. Her insights are drawn from her work on the High Seas Biodiversity Treaty and cases before international courts clarifying governments' legal obligations for climate change.

Falzon's work examines the dynamics between nations in elaborating the Global Goal on Adaptation.

Rodenbiker's work focuses on China's pivotal role in global environmental governance, climate action, and biodiversity conservation.