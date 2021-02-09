Rutgers toxicologists are available to discuss the dangers of applying ultra-strong adhesives on hair or skin, following a viral TikTok video about a woman who used Gorilla Glue instead of hair spray to style her hair.

Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Center and professor at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and Bruce Ruck, managing director at the New Jersey Poison Control Center, give insights into the methods emergency room doctors may employ to help remove the product. They caution others to refrain from copying the viral incident as it could be dangerous to their health.

People who accidentally apply ultra-strong glues, also known as Cyanoacrylate glues, to skin, eyes or hair, are generally treated with fat-based ointments like Vaseline, oil or even mayonnaise. These are usually applied for several hours to days, a process that requires patience. It will take a long time to have these remedies work. However, it must be noted that these fat-based remedies should not be directly applied into the eye. These will work for only the eye lashes and the outer areas of the eye.

Ultra-strong glues can cause localized burns or irritations and may destroy hair. In this case there is a concern that the hair itself will need to be cut, to wait for new growth.

It is vitally important to avoid anything that would cause more damage, such as bleach, a perm or hair straightening products. This can be dangerous if used.

