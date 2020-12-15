New Brunswick, N.J. (Dec. 15, 2020) – Rutgers University–New Brunswick meteorologist Steve Decker and climatologist David A. Robinson are available for interviews on the major snowstorm expected in New Jersey tomorrow and previous notable snowstorms.



“This storm is showing some similarities to the ‘Snowmageddon’ storm from February 2010 but with a track shifted to the north,” said Decker, an associate teaching professor and director of the Meteorology Undergraduate Program in the Department of Environmental Sciences in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. “Whereas that storm was centered on the District of Columbia and Baltimore up through south Jersey, this storm is targeting north Jersey instead.”



“While December snowfall across New Jersey averages considerably less than in January and February and even a bit below March, some notable end-of-year storms have impacted all or portions of the state in past years,” said Robinson, New Jersey State Climatologist and a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Geography in the School of Arts and Sciences. “The most recent was in late December 2010, with other notable ones from 1947 and 1960.”



Meanwhile, here are the 10 highest and lowest seasonal snowfall totals on record in New Jersey (statewide averages), according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. The statewide average for 1991 to 2020 was 26 inches of snow. The average for all seasons from 1894-95 was 26.1 inches.



Snowiest Seasons



1. 1995-96: 62.8 inches

2. 1898-99: 58.1 inches

3. 2009-10: 57.8 inches

4. 1966-67: 57 inches

5. 1957-58: 55.9 inches

6. 1960-61: 54.6 inches

7. 2013-14: 54.2 inches

8. 1904-05: 54.1 inches

9. 2002-03: 50.6 inches

10. 1977-78: 47.7 inches



Least Snowy Seasons



1. 1972-73: 4 inches

2. 1918-19: 4.3 inches

3. 2019-20: 4.7 inches

4. 2001-02: 5.9 inches

5. 1997-98: 6.5 inches

6. 2011-12: 7.4 inches

7. 1949-50: 7.5 inches

8. 1991-92: 8.5 inches

9. 1994-95: 8.6 inches

10. 1931-32: 9 inches







Robinson, who oversees the Rutgers NJ Weather Network and helps coordinate the New Jersey Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, is available to comment at david.robinson@rutgers.edu

Robinson also oversees the Rutgers University Global Snow Lab, which includes an internationally recognized database of Northern Hemisphere snow extent throughout the satellite era.

