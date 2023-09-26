Dr. Alicia Raia-Hawrylak, Co-Project Manager for the School Climate Transformation Project (SCTP), is available to comment on post-COVID concerns related to school climate, including student behavior and bullying, social and emotional learning, staff retention, and using data to guide the school climate improvement process in PK-12 schools.

As a member of the SCTP team, Dr. Raia-Hawrylak has helped develop the New Jersey School Climate Improvement (NJ SCI) Platform, which is available at no cost to all public New Jersey districts. The Platform guides school leaders through the school climate improvement process with access to all of the tools required, including a validated school climate survey developed by Rutgers University and the New Jersey Department of Education based on the input and priorities of NJ educators.

The following quotes from Raia-Hawrylak are available for pick-up:

“Following COVID, our school communities have been rebuilt and reshaped in many ways and face new challenges given staff turnover, the introduction of new programs, and policy issues causing division in our communities. Many districts were collecting school climate data prior to COVID and are in dire need of a new baseline for understanding their strengths and areas of improvement, as well as new approaches for moving the needle to support all students.”

“Conducting a comprehensive school climate assessment, with participation from all members of the community, including students, staff, and families, is necessary to paint a full picture of how well our schools are currently doing in key school climate domains and where they need resources and support to implement data-informed strategies to improve conditions.”

"As others join our growing network of over 130 school districts and 400 schools on the New Jersey School Climate Improvement Platform, we will be able to learn more about common school climate challenges and to work with our partners to support interventions to address them together.”

The following quote from SCTP Director Dr. Todd Glover is available for pick-up:

“It is important to engage district and school leadership team members in a collaborative, systemic, data-driven approach to school climate improvement.”