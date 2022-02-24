The proposed “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in primary schools, has advanced in the House. This bill will impact the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ youth.

“The recent measures supported by the Florida Legislature and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the "Don't Say Gay" bill and defining gender-affirming health care for transgender kids as child abuse, will cause extreme psychological harm to LGBTQ youth,” says Devin English, assistant professor in the Department of Urban-Global Public Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health. “Our research indicates these state-level policy positions are linked to suicide risk among these youth, particularly LGBTQ youth of color.”