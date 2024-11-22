Newswise — Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that “Worldwide, TB has probably returned to being the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, following three years in which it was replaced by coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It was also the leading killer of people with HIV and a major cause of deaths related to antimicrobial resistance.”

Stephan Schwander, associate professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, is available to speak about Tuberculosis (TB).

“This bacterial infection of primarily the lungs knows no borders and is a major threat to all humanity,” says Schwander. “While the necessary tools for its diagnosis and treatment are available, it is lack of political will, poor health care access, stigma, adverse health conditions, and the vulnerability of the afflicted that perpetuate this ancient global health threat.”