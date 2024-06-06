Newswise — Today, the Consumer Product Safety Commission released its annual drowning and submersion report, which shows that fatal drownings for children under 15 increased 12 percent.

Four children in New Jersey have died in pool-related incidents since Memorial Day weekend. Erin Muckey, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and medical director of the emergency department at University Hospital in Newark, is available to speak about pool safety.

“As temperatures climb and families flock to the water for relief, the importance of pool safety is critical. Drowning is the leading cause of death among children aged 1 to 4 and can tragically occur silently and quickly. Families can take some key steps to stay safe while keeping cool and having fun. Designate an adult ‘water watcher’ to provide constant supervision when anyone is in a pool. Implement practical preventative safety measures like fences, alarms and drain covers in pool areas. Novice swimmers and young children should wear a life jacket when around open water in the event of falls. Finally, parents should ensure that every child learns how to swim — a crucial skill for safety in and around water — and adults should learn CPR.”