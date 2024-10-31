Newswise — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The Rutgers University Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing announces the launch of the first academic network to foster collaboration among university-based initiatives that advance the study and practice of employee share ownership.

The University Consortium on Employee Share Ownership will bring together eleven major institutions, convened by the Rutgers Institute, the oldest and largest university-based center of its kind.

“We recognize growing interest and new generations of scholars, policymakers and practitioners interested in employee share ownership,” said Joseph Blasi, J. Robert Beyster Distinguished Professor and Executive Director of the Rutgers Institute. “By connecting new initiatives to established resources and encouraging mutual support, this informal voluntary grouping seeks to enhance scholarship and support the program development of member institutions.”

Consortium partners join the largest community in the world of scholars and practitioners engaged with employee share ownership, through:

Research and teaching

Practice such as policy analysis, community engagement, and convening

Professional education for company leaders, employees, and service providers

Along with the Rutgers Institute, cooperating educational institutions include:

The consortium will collaborate with the National Center for Employee Ownership and other non-profit organizations in the field.

“We expect the consortium to grow and welcome new prospective partners,” said Rutgers Institute Senior Director Melissa Hoover, who is coordinating the effort on behalf of Rutgers.

The Ford Foundation is providing initial support to launch the consortium.

About the School and Institute

The Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations (SMLR) is the world’s leading source of expertise on managing and representing workers, designing effective organizations, and building strong employment relationships.



SMLR’s Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing conducts empirical research, analyzes policy, and sponsors the leading global fellowship program and academic conferences in the field. The Institute offers the Our Share: Employee Ownership as a Wealth Sharing Tool course to students worldwide, and a Curriculum Library for Employee Ownership to help college professors teach about these subjects. The Employee Ownership Online Education Program, sponsored by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, features free online videos to help retiring business owners sell to their employees.