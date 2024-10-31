Newswise — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The Rutgers University Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing announces the launch of the first academic network to foster collaboration among university-based initiatives that advance the study and practice of employee share ownership.
The University Consortium on Employee Share Ownership will bring together eleven major institutions, convened by the Rutgers Institute, the oldest and largest university-based center of its kind.
“We recognize growing interest and new generations of scholars, policymakers and practitioners interested in employee share ownership,” said Joseph Blasi, J. Robert Beyster Distinguished Professor and Executive Director of the Rutgers Institute. “By connecting new initiatives to established resources and encouraging mutual support, this informal voluntary grouping seeks to enhance scholarship and support the program development of member institutions.”
Consortium partners join the largest community in the world of scholars and practitioners engaged with employee share ownership, through:
- Research and teaching
- Practice such as policy analysis, community engagement, and convening
- Professional education for company leaders, employees, and service providers
Along with the Rutgers Institute, cooperating educational institutions include:
- Beyster Institute at University of California San Diego Rady School of Management
- California State University - East Bay, College of Business and Economics
- Kellogg College, University of Oxford, Center for Mutual and Co-owned Businesses
- Kelso Institute Europe at Europa-Universitat Viadrina Frankfurt
- Kent State University, Ohio Employee Ownership Center
- Saint Mary’s University, International Centre for Co-operative Management
- The Aspen Institute Economic Opportunities Program
- The New School, Institute for Digital Cooperative Economy
- University of Colorado - Boulder, Media Economies Design Lab
- University of Northern Iowa, Wilson College of Business
- White Rose Centre of Employee Ownership at University of Leeds
The consortium will collaborate with the National Center for Employee Ownership and other non-profit organizations in the field.
“We expect the consortium to grow and welcome new prospective partners,” said Rutgers Institute Senior Director Melissa Hoover, who is coordinating the effort on behalf of Rutgers.
The Ford Foundation is providing initial support to launch the consortium.
About the School and Institute
The Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations (SMLR) is the world’s leading source of expertise on managing and representing workers, designing effective organizations, and building strong employment relationships.
SMLR’s Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing conducts empirical research, analyzes policy, and sponsors the leading global fellowship program and academic conferences in the field. The Institute offers the Our Share: Employee Ownership as a Wealth Sharing Tool course to students worldwide, and a Curriculum Library for Employee Ownership to help college professors teach about these subjects. The Employee Ownership Online Education Program, sponsored by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, features free online videos to help retiring business owners sell to their employees.