Newswise — Lewis Nelson, chair of the department of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is available to discuss the rise in use of the animal tranquilizer xylazine (“tranq”), which becomes more dangerous when cut with fentanyl and heroin. The FDA recently warned health care professionals to be cautious of possible xylazine inclusion in fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drug overdoses, as naloxone may not be able to reverse its effects.