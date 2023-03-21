Catherine Monteleone, an allergist-immunologist at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, is available to discuss what to expect for this year’s allergy season. Following is a quote that is available for pick-up for stories on seasonal allergies.

“Pollen season seems to be starting early this year. Due to a warmer-than-usual winter and climate change, trees are blooming already and may continue through a longer pollen season,” says Monteleone. “It is important to begin your allergy medications and avoidance measures, such as keeping windows closed and changing clothes and showering when you return indoors, early in the season.”

Allergies Immunology Public Health
Pollen Allergy Season Seasonal Allergies
