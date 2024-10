Newswise — Rutgers MicroRNA expert available to comment on today’s Nobel Prize in Medicine

Enver Cargri Izgu, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Rutgers University – New Brunswick, is available to speak about the work of Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun, who were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2024.

Dr. Izgu is an expert in microRNA technology, a central subject of today’s Nobel.