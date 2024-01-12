Rutgers University experts are available to comment before, during and after the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15.

Ross Baker , distinguished professor of political science

Baker is a former research associate at the Brookings Institution who has served as a consultant and resident scholar for Democrats in the House and Senate. He is an expert in American government, U.S. legislative politics, congressional issues and the presidency.

Contact Ross: [email protected]

David Greenberg , professor of history and of journalism and media studies

Greenberg is a political historian and nationally recognized expert on U.S. political and cultural history, including the presidency, campaigns and elections, political parties, political ideas and public policy. He is a contributing editor to Politico.

Contact David: [email protected]

Ashley Koning , director of Rutgers Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling

Koning is an expert on U.S. public opinion, survey design, polling trends and mass political behavior and she can also comment on the polling industry as it relates to this election.

Contact Ashley: [email protected]

Kristoffer Shields , director of the Eagleton Center on the American Governor

Shields is an expert on American politics, and American governors, gubernatorial campaigns and state administrations.

Contact Kristoffer: [email protected]

Debbie Walsh , director of the Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics Expert on the modern history of women in politics, progress in political representation, women and the political parties, and campaign messaging for women candidates. Contact: Daniel DeSimone, 760-703-0948, [email protected]

Jean Sinzdak , associate director of the Center for American Women and Politics Sinzdak is an expert on milestones in women's political history, candidate recruitment and training, and state legislatures.

Contact: Daniel DeSimone, 760-703-0948, [email protected]

Kira Sanbonmatsu , professor of political science and senior scholar at the Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics Sanbonmatsu’s research interests include gender, race/ethnicity, parties, public opinion and state politics.

Contact: Daniel DeSimone, 760-703-0948, [email protected]

Kelly Dittmar , director of research and Scholar of the Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics Dittmar is an expert on gender and campaigning, women and institutions of government, current data and analysis on women's representation, and women voters.

Contact: Daniel DeSimone, 760-703-0948, [email protected]

Paru Shah , professor of political science and senior scholar at the Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics.

Shah’s research interests include gender, race/ethnicity, paths to office, and descriptive and substantive representation, particularly in state and local offices.

Contact: Daniel DeSimone, 760-703-0948, [email protected]