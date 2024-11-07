Newswise — Experts at the Rutgers School of Public Health are available to speak on what the election could mean for certain health care issues:

Perry N. Halkitis, Dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health is available to speak about how health and public health may be impacted as a result of the election. In particular, he can touch on LGBTQ+ population health, health disparities, HIV/AIDs, drug abuse, and mental health as they relate to the outcome of the election.

Leslie Kantor, Chair and Professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health is available to speak about how sexual and reproductive health, women’s health, abortion, and access to care may be impacted as a result of the election. She was formerly the vice president of education at Planned Parenthood Federation of America.