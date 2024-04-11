Newswise — Rutgers University School of Nursing graduate education programs are once again ranked among the top programs in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report. The school is ranked No. 5 for its doctor of nursing practice program—up one notch from last year—and the master of science in Nursing program remains at No. 14 in 2024 Best Graduate Programs, published April 9.

The DNP and MSN rankings are based on widely accepted indicators of excellence such as program size, student excellence, research activity, faculty resources, and qualitative ratings from experts. Rutgers School of Nursing’s DNP program is No. 5 out of 156 programs included in the Best Nursing Schools rankings and the MSN program tied for No. 14 out of 169 programs.

Excellence in Action

Rutgers School of Nursing, part of Rutgers Health, offers one of the nation’s largest, most comprehensive academic programs. With an undergraduate enrollment of close to 1,000, the school educates more future nurses than any program in New Jersey. Its robust graduate program, enrolling close to 600, offers a wide range of in-demand nursing specialties such as the Family Nurse Practitioner program, which prepares nurses to provide expert primary care. Its PhD in Nursing program trains future nurse scientists to uncover solutions to pressing concerns in health care and health policy. Rutgers School of Nursing has campus locations in Newark, New Brunswick, and Blackwood.

Specialty Rankings

This year, U.S. News also published new graduate-level degree rankings in 11 specialized health fields. Among these, two Rutgers School of Nursing programs qualified for “best programs” status. Nurse-mdwifery is ranked No. 18 and nurse anesthesia is ranked No. 36. Both Rutgers specialty programs are the only ones in the state. These U.S. News rankings are based solely on peer assessments of academic quality.

“We are so pleased to be once again recognized for the excellence of our faculty, students, and alumni, and our school’s innovative academic programs preparing nurses to provide evidence-based, culturally competent care in the U.S. and abroad,” said Linda Flynn (PhD, RN, FAAN), dean and professor. “Thank you to our entire School of Nursing community for their dedication to advancing health!”

Continued Recognition

The latest rankings add to the collection of awards and honors recognizing excellence at Rutgers School of Nursing, where the bachelor’s degree program is ranked No. 31, among the top 5 percent in the nation by U.S. News. The school received the prestigious Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) award in 2022 and 2023 from Insight Into Diversity and received the Best Nursing Schools for Men in Nursing Award for six consecutive years (2018-2023) from the American Association for Men in Nursing. Additionally, the school is designated as a National League for Nursing Center of Educational Excellence.

##

About Rutgers Health

As New Jersey’s academic health center, Rutgers Health takes the integrated approach of educating students, providing specialized and compassionate clinical care for its communities, and conducting innovative research, to create life-changing health for all. Rutgers Health is a “bench-to-bedside” institution, bringing discoveries in the lab directly to patients across the state and around the world. It includes eight schools, a behavioral health network, and 11 centers and institutes in Newark and New Brunswick.