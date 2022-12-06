Newswise — Perry N. Halkitis, Dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, and Michelle Edelstein, Director of Marketing and Communications, are available to speak on the Rutgers School of Public Health's decision to leave Twitter.

The following quotes by Halkitis and Edelstein are available for pickup:

Halkitis: “Over the course of the last few weeks, it has become clear to us that the issues afflicting Twitter continue to grow in magnitude. As a school that is rooted in the tenets of social justice and health equity, we will not be part of a digital community that is rife with unrestricted and unmitigated hate speech and discrimination. We know that hate and discrimination undermine the health of people and populations, which goes against our ethos as a leading public health institution.”

Edelstein: “Simply put, we will not contribute to an entity that actively jeopardizes people’s health by propagating false information and elevating hateful voices. As we continue to lead from the intersection of innovation and strategy, we are focusing our efforts on improving and increasing our presence on our other social media channels.”