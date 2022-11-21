Perry N. Halkitis, Dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, is available to speak on the mass shooting at Club Q.

The following quote by Halkitis — who is also Hunterdon Professor of Public Health and Health Equity, Distinguished Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, and Director of the Center for Health, Identity, Behavior & Prevention Studies at the Rutgers School of Public Health — is available for pickup:

“The shooting in Colorado Springs is yet another tragic example of how hate undermines the health of people and population. LGBTQ+ people, like myself, have long been subject to discrimination and prejudice in all aspects of our lives, including the healthcare system. In recent years, the rhetoric against members of our population, uplifted by political figures as a means of advancing their own careers, at our expense, have enabled those like the shooter in Colorado Springs. For all of us who are members of marginalized populations, whether due to our sexual and or gender identities, and/or race, ethnicity, culture, migration status, and disability, experience hate daily. In the end, hate, more so than viruses, is the most significant driver that diminishes the public health and kills people. Rutgers School of Public Health is on the forefront in challenging this hate to advance the health of all people.”