Newswise — Is there a connection between the incidence of hurricanes and warming oceans? What do we know?

David Robinson, the N.J. State Climatologist, and a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Geography at Rutgers University, researches applied climate, especially related to New Jersey, as well as climate dynamics and change. He is available for interviews about Hurricane Milton, storms, and current weather patterns.

Key research topics

Climate and climate change; state and regional climate and climate change. Weather and climate behavior, including storms, rain, floods, snow, wind, drought and heat waves

Biography

Dr. David A. Robinson is a distinguished professor in the Department of Geography at Rutgers University and also serves as New Jersey's State Climatologist. He earned a doctorate in earth sciences at Columbia University prior to arriving at Rutgers. He is a contributor to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change cryosphere chapter and to national climate assessments. He has sat on climate advisory committees for the National Academy of Sciences and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Dr. Robinson is past president of the American Association of State Climatologists, has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Association of Geographers, and is a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society.