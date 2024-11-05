Newswise — A new study led by Rutgers Health researchers has uncovered important insights into vaccination patterns among LGBTQ+ adults in New Jersey and New York. The findings, published in the journal Vaccine, shed light on disparities in vaccine uptake within this diverse population.

The study, known as QVax, surveyed 768 LGBTQ+ adults living in New Jersey and New York about their uptake of seven primary adult vaccines between October 2021 and November 2022.

They found that COVID-19 vaccination rates were exceptionally high, with 96.6% of participants reporting that they received at least one dose. However, human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination had the lowest uptake rates, with only 54.4% of participants fully or partially vaccinated.

The researchers also found that age was the strongest predictor of vaccination uptake for most vaccines studied. Older participants were more likely to be vaccinated for seasonal influenza, while younger people were more likely to be vaccinated for HPV, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and meningitis B. These differences make sense because the HPV, hepatitis, and meningitis B vaccines are typically marketed toward younger age groups, while the seasonal influenza vaccine is prioritized in older populations.

“This study highlights the differences in uptake across different vaccines and draws attention to disparities within LGBTQ+ populations,” said lead author Kristen D. Krause, assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health. “Understanding these patterns is crucial for ensuring more equitable vaccine access and improving health outcomes in these communities.”

The researchers noted that LGBTQ+ individuals face numerous health disparities, including higher rates of chronic diseases and sexually transmitted infections. These disparities are often exacerbated by marginalization, discrimination, and a healthcare system unprepared to meet their specific needs.

“Our findings underscore the importance of tailoring vaccination outreach and education efforts to different subgroups within the LGBTQ+ community,” added Krause, who is also the deputy director of Center for Health, Identity, Behavior, and Prevention Studies (CHIBPS). “These efforts can be culturally tailored messaging with LGBTQ+ inclusive language or imagery in vaccine campaigns and/or more robust and affirming provider training. We hope this research will inform public health strategies and help reduce health disparities among these populations.”

The study was done in collaboration with colleagues from Columbia University.